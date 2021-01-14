Bagel fans, listen up, because it's just about your time to shine. Yep, National Bagel Day is on Friday, Jan. 15, and it's time to celebrate your love of the carb-tastic morning meal with some freebies. There are quite a few deals available, but to get you started, check out these five National Bagel Day deals on Jan. 15 to make sure you're set for the big day.

National Bagel Day means you have an excuse to grab a tasty bagel and do it up however you like. According to food delivery service Grubhub, its January 2020 order data suggests that the most popular bagel order around National Bagel Day is a loaded bagel sandwich, and the most popular topping on a regular ol' bagel is cream cheese. Other popular choices include a lox and cream cheese sandwich and an egg and cheese bagel.

Below are some of the best deals you'll find this Jan. 15, including a free egg sandwich and a 99 cent bagel-and-cream cheese deal.

1. Einstein Bros. Bagels

Beginning Friday, Jan. 15 through the end of the month, customers who use the order ahead option on Einstein Bros Bagels’ mobile app will get any bagel and egg sandwich of their choice for free with the purchase of any other menu item (there is no minimum amount for the other purchase). There are 11 options for the egg sandwiches, including fan-favorites like The Chorizo Sunrise, The Farmhouse, and The All-Nighter.

2. Noah's New York Bagels

You can get a free egg sandwich of your choice on a fresh-baked New York-style bagel with any purchase from Jan. 15 through Jan. 31, when you order ahead through Noah's New York Bagels mobile app on iOS or Android.

3. Bruegger's Bagels

You'll get a free, fresh-baked New York-style bagel and cream cheese with any purchase when you order ahead through the brand’s mobile app. The offer is valid from Jan. 15 through the end of the month, so you'll have plenty of time to take part in the giveaway.

pjohnson1/E+/Getty Images

4. Manhattan Bagel

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Manhattan Bagel is offering a 99-cent deal on a bagel and cream cheese on Jan. 15, according to its Instagram account. You can also order online through the iOS app if your location is participating.

5. Philadelphia Cream Cheese

To celebrate the holiday, Philadelphia Cream Cheese is giving away 10,000 free tubs of its cream cheese. To claim one for yourself, you'll need to use the shopping savings app Ibotta and add the Philadelphia offer to your in-app shopping list on Jan. 15. You can redeem it once you've purchased a tub of cream cheese from a local grocery store. You can also get another 50 cents off the tub of cream cheese via Ibotta when you purchase it with a pack of Thomas' Bagels through its partnership with the bagel brand. Ibotta is free to download and free to use on iOS or Android.

When heading out for a bagel deal, consider placing your order through contactless curbside pickup or delivery to avoid exposure to others. As of Dec. 31, the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) include wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing or sanitizing your hands after leaving the store.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.