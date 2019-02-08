My ideal weekend includes a few necessary staples: lots and lots of downtime, hanging out with all my closest friends, and — most importantly — bagels. There are very few things I love more than sinking my teeth into that doughy circular pastry smeared in cream cheese, and luckily, several chains are giving away free ones this coming weekend, in honor of National Bagel Day. So if you haven't already scouted out where you'll be going to celebrate, make sure to check out these 2019 National Bagel Day deals. You definitely won't regret doing so.

In my personal opinion, your go-to bagel order says a lot about you, whether you usually opt for sesame, poppy, everything, cinnamon-raisin. Maybe you like yours toasted, or you might prefer un-toasted. I, for one, absolutely cannot say "no" to a toasted jalapeño bagel because I'm — well — spicy. And whether you take yours smothered in melted butter, doused in jelly, or simply topped with a load of classic schmear is entirely up to you. That really is the beauty of a bagel, if you know what I mean, and since National Bagel Day is coming up on Saturday, Feb. 9, check out which of your favorite chains are offering the best deals.

Panera Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images Panera is offering a fabulous National Bagel Day deal, but unfortunately, it isn't widely available. According to Panera, select cafés in Palm Beach and Broward County, Florida are offering a free bagel with the purchase of a hot beverage, including coffee, tea, espresso, or hot chocolate, anytime between Saturday, Feb. 7 and Monday, Feb. 9. Road trip, anyone?

Einstein Bros. Bagels Einstein Bros. Bagels Einstein Bros. Bagels is coming in clutch this National Bagel Day by offering what everyone wants: a free bagel and shmear, according to a Feb. 6 press release. Yes, it's totally free, and they'll be doling them out to any and all guests on Saturday, Feb. 9. My body and wallet are ready, y'all.

BIGGBY Courtesy Of BIGGBY On Saturday, Feb. 9, the chain known for their delish coffee, BIGGBY, will be celebrating National Bagel Day with half-off Bragels, according to a Feb. 5 press release. Bragels are essentially bagel sandwiches, and you can choose between a Ham and Cheese Bragel, a Turkey and Havarti Bragel, and at select stores, a Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Bragel. Go fo a plain, asiago, wheat, everything, or cinnamon vanilla bagel base — it's totally up to you.

Noah's Bagels Giphy If you happen to be California based, I'm mad jealous... and not just because of the weather. According to Noah's Bagels' Facebook page, the West Coast-based chain will be giving out free bagels and cream cheese to everyone who makes a purchase on Feb. 9, and no coupons will be necessary. Seth Cohen would be there in a heartbeat.