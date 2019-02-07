Well, it looks like February is finally here after a long AF January, and to say that I'm over constantly saying, "I'm cold," is a major understatement. To be completely honest, I'm pretty much dying for those first few signs of spring to come, after enduring far too much ice, snow, and of course those dreadful below freezing days. On the bright side, however, these 2019 National Pizza Day deals are comin' in hot to honor the world's greatest carb-loading holiday on Feb. 9. I can almost guarantee that they'll make the dreariest winter month a tad tastier, and your bank account won't even take a major hit for it.

Maybe you prefer ordering your pies from Domino's to take advantage of their latest and greatest Points for Pies program, or there's a slight chance that you tend to gravitate more towards Cici's Pizza (because for real, who can resist that tantalizing pizza buffet?). Well, regardless of your pizza preferences, there are so many different 'za chains that are coming through for the greatest holiday of all, and for that, I am eternally grateful. So, check out where you can get a cheap slice or discounted whole pie in the list of participating restaurants below.

Chuck E. Cheese Courtesy Of Chuck E. Cheese Chuck E. Cheese is pleasing kids-at-heart everywhere by letting customers across the country upgrade the chain's large pizzas to an XL pie for free, between Monday, Feb. 4 and Saturday, Feb. 9, according to a press release sent to Elite Daily. To get in on this limited time deal, show a National Pizza Day coupon or ask for the "National Pizza Day" offer at checkout. Saving a few bucks for an upgrade never tasted so good.

Pizza Hut Giphy In honor of the greatest holiday of the year, Pizza Hut is blessing fans with the offer to get a large pizza with any and all toppings and any crust for only $10.99, per IndyStar. Just use the online code "THANKYOU" at checkout. It's available through Feb. 17. If you'd prefer a plethora of food items in addition to 'za, though, you could get two or more items (including medium one-topping pizzas) along with boneless wings, stuffed garlic knots and more from the $5 lineup, costing only $5 each, according to Pittsburgh Patch. Sounds like my kind of deal.

Walmart Giphy If you're looking to celebrate in the comfort of your own home, look no further than Walmart. The discount department store sells frozen pizzas, pizza rolls, and garlic knots, and if you've never ordered online, new Walmart Grocery users can get $10 off, according to Offers.com. T.V. and 'za night, here I come.

Olive Garden Courtesy Of Olive Garden Few things surpass can the experience of walking into an Olive Garden, and just in time for the holiday, the chain known for its all-you-can-eat pasta recently released a spankin' new appetizer, the Chicken Alfredo Pizza Fritta. It starts at only $7.99, according to Olive Garden, so it goes without saying I'll be ordering five.

Papa John's Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images If you just can't seem to stay away from that good old-fashioned Papa John's garlic sauce, you're definitely not alone. But, you're totally in luck, because the chain will be offering 25 percent off all regular-price pizzas on Feb. 9, according to RetailMeNot. Garlic fans, rejoice!

Little Caesars Little Caesars When "Little Caesars" comes to mind, I'm sure the $5 Hot-And-Ready Deal is what you often think of. But, for a limited time right now, the chain is offering their Pretzel Crust pies for only $6, according to a Jan. 28 press release. So if you're looking to upgrade from that regular ol' crust, look no further than Little Caesars.

Macy's Giphy Maybe you're making your own pizza to honor the holiday, and if so, you're going to need the right supplies. Luckily, Macy's is currently having a sale on home goods, according to Offers.com, and they're offering an extra 25 percent off select home items like pizza cutters and pizza stones. with this promo code through Feb. 9. There's no holiday I'd rather celebrate than National Pizza Day, and it's definitely coming in clutch this month. I can't wait to stuff my face with pizza, pizza, and more pizza, so if you'd like to join me on a pizza crawl, HMU. I'll be starting bright and early.

Cici's Ethan Miller/Getty Images News/Getty Images If you're looking to feast on Feb. 9, you should probably head to Cici's. Once you get there, you'll be able to indulge on three medium, one-topping pizzas for only $12, according to IndyStar. Yes please.

Pilot Flying J If you download or open the Pilot Flying J app during Feb. 3 through Feb. 10, according to Pilot Flying J. You can get yourself coupon for one free slice of pizza in the app's myOffers section. You'll be able to redeem it at over 300 Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers, and if you're a first-time user, you'll get a free drink of your choice. There aren't any Pilot Flying J's near Brooklyn, so it looks like I'm taking a road trip, guys.

Papa Gino's Giphy If you're New England-based, your choice of 'za is most likely Papa Gino's. And if that's the case, you can get in on the $16 Meal Deal until Feb. 28. It includes a large cheese pizza, small boneless chicken wings, and an order of cinnamon sticks for only $16, per Offers.com. A three course meal? I'm in.