After working for a few years in the "real world," I've picked up on several ways to save money. Aside from religiously turning off the lights upon leaving my apartment and packing a lunch everyday for work, though, one of the most valuable pieces of advice I can share with you all is to join rewards programs whenever you possibly can. For example, this Domino's Points For Pies Program actually rewards you with a pie by ordering any type of pizza you want, from wherever you want. It's basically a dream come true, if you ask me.

If you happen to be a hardcore 'za fan like I am, you're most likely already a Piece of the Pie Rewards member at Domino's Pizza. But as of February 2019, your pizza-ordering game will be forever changed, for the better. Trust me on this — I'm stoked beyond belief.

On Feb. 2, Domino's Pizza will kick off the latest leg of their rewards membership called the Points for Pies Program. According to the press release, it will give all rewards members points for any and all pizza pies and slices ordered — regardless of the size, toppings, or even the source. That's right, you can get points towards a Domino's pie by ordering from anywhere you want, and it sounds absolutely unreal. Trust me, though — it's 100 percent true, and before you know it, you'll be swimming in endless amounts of gooey (and also free) mozz'.

To get points towards a free Domino's pie, start out by downloading the latest version of the Domino's app in the Google Play Store or in the App Store, according to the press release. Then, sign up for their in-app rewards loyalty program (if you aren't already member!) before using their new pizza-scanning feature to identify your 'za. Regardless if it's a pepperoni slice from that mom n' pop shop down the street, or if it's a Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza from Pizza Hut, it will earn you 10 points towards a Domino's pie. Domino's internal team reportedly developed some super special software for this new program, by using artificial intelligence. Technology is wild, man.

So, after you're able to earn a total of 60 points (by ordering six pies or slices... easy!) you'll be able to snag yourself a free medium two-topping Domino's pie, according to the press release. Yes, you heard that correctly, and in my personal opinion, this new rewards program (and pizza-scanning feature) is a freakin' miracle. February could not come sooner, to be honest.

Among the many ways you can save your money, joining rewards programs is — by far — one of the very best techniques imaginable. Domino's Points for Pies program not only rewards you with a free pizza pie for eating any slice of your choice, but you it rewards you for eating pizza from anywhere you want. That is pretty unbelievable, if you ask me, and it's making a lot of people's Valentine's Day celebrations look pretty dang special right about now. For real, nothing says "love" like free 'za.