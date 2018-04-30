Like any typical '90s kid, I'm a total sucker for a good pizza party. Rolling up to any birthday celebration that boasted a delightfully fragrant stack of pizza boxes on the snack table was — and will always be — incredibly lit. And now, Pizza Hut is celebrating their 60th birthday, and they're hosting the pizza party of a lifetime. If you haven't heard about the special guest, it's cheesy, gooey, and everything I could ever want. Pizza Hut's Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza is here, and it's about to provide the cheese pull of my dreams. TBH, it might end up being the star of my 24th birthday party, too.

According to a press release, Pizza Hut is celebrating 60 years of life on Monday, April 30, 2018. That's 60 successful years serving up pies. Six decades, baby! And what better way to celebrate the company's birthday than with a pizza party? It's only appropriate, in all honesty. And as a gift to pizza lovers everywhere, the Hut is coming in clutch by introducing their latest and greatest creation: the Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza. I'm warning you, it looks just as delicious as it sounds. You may end up having to order a few pies on the spot. I mean, really, just look at it.

Pizza Hut

The Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza might taste a little bit familiar, and there's a reason why. According to a press release, it's basically a combination two very iconic menu items: the Original Pan Pizza, and the Stuffed Crust. It's simple, but it's everything I never knew I needed. The best part of it all is that the Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza includes an additional layer of toasted parmesan, which is baked along the crust's edge, while the entire pizza is topped off with a cheesy blend of parmesan and oregano. It's a lot of cheese and love packed into one divine pie. Can you say... YUM? But, beware to all of my lactose intolerant readers: This baby packs in a whole lot of dairy. Lactaid is most definitely a must.

Pizza Hut

If you really love Pizza Hut, you probably would have loved to snag the latest in Pizza Hut fashion, called Pie Tops. In honor of March Madness, Pie Tops were a limited-edition pair of sneakers that included a Pizza Hut ordering button. They were available for a mere $150 at HBX.com, but sadly, they're no longer available. Pie Top sneakers were initially launched back in March 2017 when Pizza Hut became the official pizza brand of March Madness. Even though I didn't get the chance to snag any, it's probably for the best. Having a Pizza Hut ordering button probably would have totally depleted my bank account. I really don't think I'm ready for that kind of responsibility yet, and that's OK. I'm still a little jealous of everyone who managed to get their hands on some, though.

Even though picking an all-time favorite pizza destination is nearly impossible, there will always be a near and dear place in my heart for Pizza Hut. Not only does the Hut provide consistent cheesiness without fail, but after decades in the game (six, to be exact), they have managed to stay true to themselves with unpretentious deliciousness. That's why I couldn't be more thrilled that they're celebrating their 60th birthday. That, and because they're introducing the meal of my darkest (and most delicious) dreams: the Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza. Be right back, I'm about to be in a lifelong cheese coma. Don't mind me, though. I'll be more than OK.