Retrograde cycles can be intimidating, especially when there's more than one retrograde planet. And while it's safe to say these three zodiac signs will have the worst retrograde month in May 2020 — Taurus, Scorpio, and Capricorn — there's always an opportunity to shift your perspective. This might be hard to believe, but retrograde cycles aren't all that bad. On the contrary, if you use retrograde periods wisely, they could turn out to be incredibly productive.

Everything happens for a reason and this is especially true when referring to the cosmos. Retrograde cycles are equivalent to making an impromptu U-turn after leaving something behind, and the very same thing happens with the heavenly bodies. Last month, Pluto, the planet of death, power, sex, and transformation, stationed retrograde in the structured sign of Capricorn and in May, three more planets — Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn — will embark on their backwards journey. Saturn, the planet of limits and structure, will retrograde in Aquarius on May 11, followed by relationship-driven Venus in Gemini on May 13, and lucky Jupiter in Capricorn on May 14.

Do you ever wonder what these ever-glowing luminaries are up to? For more clarity on the effects the upcoming retrograde cycles, feel free to check your birth chart and check which astrological houses belong to Gemini, Capricorn, and Aquarius. Regardless of what this means for you, make sure to take advantage of this time to reflect on your relationship patterns, foundations, and long-term goals.

Shutterstock

Here's why Taurus, Scorpio, and Capricorn are most likely to face the most retrograde challenges this month:

Taurus: You're Stressing Over Your Stability And Comfort

Cheer up, Taurus. You know the importance of having something stable and dependable more than anyone, but with your stability-seeking planetary ruler Venus stationing retrograde via your second house of money, possessions, and pleasure — which also happens to be your Venusian house of rulership — you're likely feeling more self-conscious than usual. And while the meaning of wealth is subjective, this is an opportunity for you to reflect on your finances, spending-habits, and more importantly, your value system. The good news is, you could discover eclectic new ways to make a living, but you're going to have to work for it.

Scorpio: You're In Your Feels, Both Personally And Romantically

No one likes it when their planetary ruler stations retrograde, Scorpio. If you're feeling unorganized and mentally foggy, it's all thanks to Pluto retrograding through your third house of communication, thought process, immediate networks, and cognitive functioning. Have no fear; the universe wants you to stop, reflect, and reassess your daily duties and more importantly, your self-dialogue. Jupiter will join Pluto on its retrograde journey this month and this will heighten the effects of Pluto retrograde, because Jupiter magnifies everything it touches. How can you make the best of it? Write everything down. Make lists. Start a journal. It's time for you to cleanse and detoxify your mind.

Capricorn: You're Overworked And Feeling Less Productive

You're allowed to slack every once in a while, Capricorn. While this may not necessarily be the case, Pluto and Jupiter retrograding through your sign is enough reason to prepare ahead of time. Venus, the planet of abundance, pleasure, and relationships, will retrograde through your orderly sixth house of health, wellness, daily rituals, and work environment, so don't force yourself to work harder if your body is telling you otherwise. This is not only an opportunity for you to create a harmonious day-to-day routine, but also a chance to reflect on your routine habits and wellbeing overall. Health is wealth, and it's time to make your own peace of mind a priority.