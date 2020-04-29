Astrology can be incredibly validating, and while it's easy to bask in the good and blame the bad days on any number of things, it doesn't hurt to also take into consideration the astrological aspects at play. Take, for example, the fact that May 2020 will be the worst month for three zodiac signs. You can blame the fact that May is a lose-lose for Scorpios, Sagittarius', and Pisces' on whatever you want — work, relationships, or perhaps boredom — but understanding what's going on in the cosmos helps provide deeper meaning about why this month will be so tough for these zodiac signs.

Social distancing may or may not be your ideal version of spring break, but it does provides an opportunity to focus on yourself. Everything from this month's astro-weather to the current events is enough reason to keep to yourself, but this doesn't mean you can't get some work done in all this. When Venus — the planet of pleasure and value — stations retrograde on May 13, it'll be a time to reflect on what truly matters. And even though May will be a tough one for for Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Pisces, it's not all bad news.

Venus isn't the only planet retrograding this month, but the effects of this retrograde cycle will be feel personal for every sign, given its prominent influence on relationships, desires, and value systems. May is a month for self-reflection and deep contemplation. Be gentle with yourself and don't forget to prioritize your peace of mind. You're worth it.

Shutterstock

As if there wasn't enough happening in the cosmos, here's why Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Pisces are most likely to feel tension this month:

Scorpio: Taurus Season Challenges You, In More Ways Than One

No one likes it when the sun transits through their polar opposite sign, Scorpio, but the good news is, you're not alone in this transit. The bad news, however, is that it's time to get up close and personal with your partnerships. While you'd normally be a fan of merging with another mind, body, and soul, Taurus prefers to do things differently. Hovering over your committed seventh house of one-on-one partnerships, the sun will shed light on the unconscious parts of you and on the shadows you typically project onto your relationships.

With Uranus in the mix, you could feel a sense of restlessness within your relationships, or perhaps a strong desire for freedom. Listen to your body and don't be afraid to confront these revealing truths. Pluto, your celestial ruler, will also retrograde this month in your chatty third house of siblings, communication, and local environment. Something's about to be revealed to you and it couldn't come at a better time.

Sagittarius: You're Confronting Things You'd Normally Disregard

It's time to take full responsibility for your actions, Sagittarius. This may sound intimidating, but like a true child of Jupiter, you tend to get away with taking the easy route more often than you should. A conjunction between your bountiful planetary ruler, Jupiter, and Pluto, however, will certainly challenge this risky lifestyle, if it hasn't already. Rip the Band-Aid off and get down to business.

Your one-on-one relationships will also come up for review this month, and it's important to recognize the amount of energy you've been putting into these partnerships and assess whether or not this energy has been reciprocated. Times are tough and it's easy to feel distracted, but with the sun shaking up your orderly sixth house of mindfulness and due diligence, there's plenty for you to work on.

Pisces: Situations Are Triggering You More Than Usual

Be honest with yourself, Pisces. There's no place like home... or is there? The goddess of love will be hovering over your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundation this month, so as much as you'd prefer to daydream and disconnect, there's something you need to confront on the home front. What's your relationship with your family like? Are you close with your siblings?

While Gemini is the sign of siblings and neighbors, it's also the symbol of communication. So don't be afraid to speak your truth. Mars enters your sign this month as well and this will be an excellent source of energy for you, but it comes with a catch. You could be easily triggered by things you normally wouldn't be phased by, and you could also turn your anger into toxic passive aggression. This is not your best look, so focus on using your energy wisely this month.