It's the middle of spring and while many cultures around the world normally celebrate Beltane on May 1 — which honors the midpoint between the spring equinox and summer solstice — things are quite different this year. While this would typically be a time of joy and celebration for some many, it's unfortunately not looking good for Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Pisces. Even though Taurus season 2020 will be the worst for these three zodiac signs, it doesn't mean they can't use this period to kickstart their own traditions to make the most of it.

Unfortunately, being socially distant isn't the only thing putting a damper on the peak of spring this year, which also happens to be Mother Nature's favorite time of year, as she is more alive than ever during this time. Instead of basking in the seasonal blooms and finding inspiration in the vivid colors, the universe is bestowing us with four retrograde cycles: Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto, all of which will station retrograde during Taurus season. Also, Pallas — an asteroid named after the goddess Athena — will also station retrograde in May, so it's technically five heavenly bodies instead of four. And because Venus is Taurus' planetary ruler, Venus' retrograde will affect Taurus season directly.

On a much brighter note, there will be a magical new moon in Taurus on April 22 at 10:26 p.m. ET. Swirling with abundance and Venusian prosperity, this lunation will serve as a much-needed pick-me-up. Themes revolving around stability, pleasure, and your value system will be top of mind during this time.

Although there's plenty of good to come, here's why Taurus season will be more intense than usual for Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Pisces signs:

Scorpio: You're Out Of Your Comfort Zone And It's Getting To You

Hang in there, Scorpio. After all, Taurus is your polar opposite sign, which means you're being challenged to tap into unconscious parts of yourself, despite your natural wisdom and spiritually fluid mindset. With the sun idling over your committed partnership sector as it sits close to Uranus, there's a magnifying glass hovering over your one-on-one relationships.

Your powerful planetary ruler Pluto will also station retrograde this month, which could go one way... or the other. Shaking up your chatty third house of communication, thought process, and immediate exchanges, Pluto retrograde will not only bring you closer to your power, it'll also show you where and how you've been giving it away. This could feel challenging but the rewards are worth it, so pay attention.

Sagittarius: You Feel Misunderstood By Your Partners And Peers

What do you want out of your current relationships, Sagittarius? Is there something in particular you're expecting from your partner? Meeting someone half-way may or may not be your forte, but with Venus retrograde shaking up your committed partnership sector, there's no doubt you'll be revisiting and reflecting on the dynamic of your current one-on-one relationships. Remember: You get what you give, Sag.

Meanwhile, with the sun in Taurus beaming through your orderly sixth house of health and due diligence, you could also become preoccupied, or perhaps distracted, by your partner's routine.

Pisces: You're Being Really Passive Aggressive For Some Reason

What's going on on the home front, Pisces? Venus retrograde will shake up your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundation during this time, so don't be afraid to speak your peace with relatives, especially your siblings. After all, Gemini is the sign of siblings and peers so if something comes up for review, do yourself a favor and don't sweep it under the rug.

This is precisely what retrograde cycles are for and it's part of your duty to comply, spiritually and emotionally. This is especially true with the sun in Taurus beaming through your chatty third house of communication, siblings, and local environment. Uranus is here, too, which means there's about to be a revolution. Mars enters your sign this season as well, so make sure to use your energy wisely.