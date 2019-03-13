Grab your green and get ready to test your luck, stargazers! St. Patrick's Day is around the corner, and if we look to the stars, these three zodiac signs will have the luckiest St. Patrick's Day 2019, and they don't need a four-leaf clover either: Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius. BTW, before we get into your St. Patrick's day horoscope, I have to ask, do any of you know how this super-festive holiday came about? If you do, then wonderful, however, I'm sure some of you are as clueless about it as I was before I actually did my research. #JustSaying.

Also, just so you know, getting pinched for not wearing green on St. Patrick's day is barely scratching the surface on this Irish holiday. Here's the deal, friends: St. Patrick was the patron saint of Ireland, and according to History.com. He died on Mar. 17, and the people of Ireland celebrated his mission on the day of his death. Now, in regard to the obnoxious pinching, the Irish wear green on this day to show their respects for the patron saint, and those who don't comply, get pinched for being shameful. Interesting, huh? Anyway, I had to share what I learned with you all.

BTW, St. Patrick's day will be super charged with a number of celestial energies. For starters, Uranus makes its official debut in slow-moving Taurus on the same day as the new moon in Pisces, aka Mar. 6, which means, we will definitely be feeling the effects on St. Patty's! Moreover, curious Mercury will already be on its backwards journey through Pisces during this time, so beware of petty miscommunications, and ambiguous messaging. Also, I have to remind you all, Pisces is ruled by Neptune, planet of dreams, ambiguity, and the universal realm; hence Pisces is notorious for escapism. Easy on the drinking, y'all!

That's right, stargazers. Your safety comes first, so be careful out there. Before I forget, the moon will be in festive Leo on St. Patrick's day, which honestly gives us more reason to celebrate, don't you think? Granted, every sign has its pros and cons, and happiness is certainly relative, but Leo energy is always a party. This moon reminds us that it's OK to tap into our inner child, and encourage other people's happiness in the process. When the moon is in Leo, the world becomes a stage, and our surroundings become our stagecraft. Have fun!

Nevertheless, here's what's in store for the fire signs:

Aries: You're Legit Having A Blast

Your birthday is right around the corner, Aries! You're finally feeling like yourself again, and with the moon dancing through your fifth house of play, romance, and creativity, you'll likely be having the time of your life this St. Patrick's day. Who knows, you might even run into an ex, and remind them of all they've been missing, thanks to Mercury retrograde, of course. Dress to impress, Aries. Don't say I didn't warn you. Have fun.

Leo: You're In Your Flamboyant Element

You're feeling yourself, Leo babe. I'm not going to lie, you might even be feeling a bit on the extra side this St. Patty's day, and this is precisely because the moon will be dancing right over your sign. You know how the moon pulls the tides? Well, same goes for the people around you, Leo. You will be as charismatic as ever during this time, so feel free to have a good time, and make the best of it.

Sagittarius: You're Swirling With Optimism

Hi, Sagittarius. If I warned Aries about possible running into an ex this St. Patty's day, then I definitely have to warn you about the same thing! Mercury is retrograde, and this curious planet rules your partnership zone, so like I told your fire sibling Aries, dress to impress. In the meantime, however, you will likely be fluttering with joy and positivity. Who knows, some Sag's might take off on an impromptu road trip! The moon will be in your expansive ninth house of travel, so anything's possible.