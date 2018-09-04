These 3 Zodiac Signs Thrive In The Fall Because Pumpkin Spice Is Everything

There's people who come alive in the spring and summer time, and there's others who totally thrive in the fall, and the winter. Which one are you? If you're anything like me, then you love something about every season; although, rest assured, these three zodiac signs thrive in the fall, and I'm not just referring to their undying love for all things pumpkin spice: Libra, Scorpio, and Sagittarius. Are you honestly surprised? These three zodiac signs celebrate their solar return during the Autumnal equinox, and interestingly enough, their sun sign personality perfectly coincides with the Fall season's charming aesthetic, and natural mystery.

The Fall Equinox kicks off on the first day of Libra season, once the hot summer air has been lifted, and replaced with a magical Autumn breeze. According to the Daily Express, the Autumnal Equinox, also known as the September Equinox, marks the end of summer and start of autumn in the Northern Hemisphere. The equinox doesn't necessarily have a specific date, as it falls on one of four days between Sept. 21 and Sept. 24. Equinox means equal night and day, as it is a rare moment of equal light and shadow. Total Libra vibes, right?

With that said, here's why these three signs bloom in the fall:

Libra: The Queen Of The Autumnal Equinox

Our dearest Libra is perfect combination of pumpkin, spice, and everything nice. The irresistible charms of the Autumn season, run through Libra's veins, and with good reason. The sun enters Libra on the first day of Fall, so rest assured, it doesn't get more fall vibes than this.

Libra season is a time for making connections and socializing, as it is part of the second half of the zodiac wheel, which is where we learn to relate and integrate ourselves into society. 'Tis the season to spend quality time with our partners, lovers, colleagues, and significant others. Sharing is caring.

Scorpio: The Soulful Enigma

It's no coincidence that Halloween falls during Scorpio season. Scorpio epitomizes Autumn's darkness and overall mystery. This water sign is highly misunderstood, and spiritually complex. However, despite its deeply enigmatic personality, there's still something truly magical about Scorpio.

Scorpio season is a time for soulful merging, between two people. In fact, when two people connect on an emotional level, this is a symbol of death, as our ego is no longer in the picture. Scorpio is notorious for living intensely, and its energy draws us into the depths.

Sagittarius: The Cosmic Socialite

Sagittarius is a fire sign just like Aries and Leo; however, the fire of this mutable sign is completely different, as it is the light that brings people together. For instance, think of a big bon fire at the beach, surrounded by friends and family - that is Sagittarius. The season of the archer is a time to discover our truth, and share it with the rest of the world.

Think about it: The sun enters Sagittarius on Nov. 22, which also happens to be Thanksgiving. See where I'm going with this? This fire sign is the epitome of the holiday season, and its cheerful festivities. So much so, it is what keeps many of us going during those cold winter blues.

The Shift Of The Solar Seasonal Cycle

In the end, there's something unique and specially distinct about all 12 astrological seasons. If you really stop and look closely at the zodiac wheel, you'll notice how each of the sign's energies flow in perfect order. Speaking of, it's almost Libra season, my fellow stargazers! Wishing you all a peaceful and spiritually abundant Autumnal Equinox.