Libra season is equally as charming as those who were born under this cardinal air sign. It's no wonder the whole world swoons whenever this Venus-ruled season rolls around. Although tensions are currently at an all-time high, Libra season 2020 will be the best for these three zodiac signs: Gemini, Virgo, and Pisces.

Kicking off during the autumnal equinox — on Sept. 22 at 9:30 a.m. ET — there's something undeniably special about Libra season. Its cardinal modality is known for initiating things, which is why whenever the sun enters any of the signs mentioned above, a new season begins: Aries season begins during the spring equinox, Cancer season starts on the summer solstice, Libra season marks the beginning of autumn, and Capricorn wraps up the year during the winter season. Autumn is a season of maturity, and the same way the leaves change colors, your energetic frequency will begin to shift along with it.

Given that Mars — the planet of adrenaline, drive, and energy — is retrograde in Aries, which also happens to be Libra's polar opposite sign, finding a healthy balance will be nothing short of challenging this season. Although, in addition to the God of War directly opposing the sun and Mercury in Libra, Jupiter-Saturn-Pluto in Capricorn will also play a pivotal role throughout this astrological season. In simpler terms, you can run, but you can't hide from the truth.

Anyway, here's why Gemini, Virgo, and Pisces seem to be in the clear:

VioletaStoimenova/E+/Getty Images

Gemini: You're Hogging The Spotlight And It Feels Good

You always come out of your shell during Libra season, and this year will be no exception. So if you were in your feels during Virgo season, don't fret. The sun was hovering over your domestic fourth house of home, family, and innermost feelings, but break out your party dress, because the sun's about to make an entrance via your expressive fifth house. This area of your birth chart revolves around love, romance, creativity, passion, and your inner child.

Having said that, I really hope you got some rest. Libra season always gives you a run for your money, and from the looks of it, things are about to be taken up a notch or two. With the sun igniting through your fifth house of happiness, your theatrical twin will be ready for their closeup. Also, partnerships will be highlighted, whether it be personal or professional. It's time to decide whether you're ready to commit.

Virgo: You're Building A Relationship With Your Sensual Pleasures

Pat yourself on the back, Virgo. Although everyone is in the midst of growing, evolving, and shedding snake skin, this is especially true for you when it comes down to the relationship you have with yourself. Themes revolving around self-love, pleasure, and happiness have been coming up for review, and you're finally learning how to embrace both the highs and the lows of this energy.

With the sun igniting your sensually driven second house of values, finances, pleasure, and unique possessions, amidst squaring off with Jupiter-Saturn-Pluto in Capricorn, you're being challenged to own up to your self-worth, and more importantly, prioritize the things you love. Though this may sound comical to some, it's not something that comes easy for you. You typically prefer the process over the outcome, so this is your chance to live in the moment.

Pisces: You're Making Charming Investments

It's never too late to turn your dreams into a reality, Pisces. While Mars retrogrades via your financially driven second house of values, income, pleasure, and self-worth, you're taking a closer look at the root of your confidence levels. Everything from the way you approach your money to your general ability to commit will come up for review this season, but it's all for a reason.

With the sun in Libra beaming through your erotic eighth house of sex, transformation, soul contracts, and death of the ego — amidst its ruler, Venus, igniting your partnership sector — there will be a lot of emphasis on the dynamic of your partnerships. This could be smoldering passion or your worst nightmare, depending on the way you approach things. New friendships and networking connections are afoot, but before you find and/or reunite with your wolf pack, there are some important choices that need to be made.