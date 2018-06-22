These 3 Zodiac Signs Love To Gossip, So Prepare To Sip On Some Tea

Yeah, yeah, gossiping is bad — we've heard. But you know what? How can something so bad feel so good? There's nothing quite as satisfying as talking about someone else's problems. Admit it, the second you hear the details on some juicy gossip, you run to your designated partner in crime and spill that tea. Of course, some of us engage in this bad habit more than others, and these zodiac signs love to gossip the most: Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius.

Air signs know gossiping might not be the most "ethical" thing to do; in fact, they themselves probably don't want anyone gossiping about them either. But let's be real here: They just can't help it. The air sign mind is simply programmed to collect excruciating details and save them for later.

Honestly though, gossiping is definitely a thankless job. There needs to be someone who knows what's really going on, someone who can call people out on their lies and set the record straight with the receipts. And at the end of the day, these zodiac signs aren't gossiping with ill-intentions. They're merely fascinated by the seedy underbelly of human experience. To pretend they're too good to sneak a peak at something they're not supposed to see would be denying them their greatest pleasure in life.

Gemini: They Promise You They'll Never Tell, Then They Tell Everyone

A Gemini is essentially the sneakiest spy of all the zodiac. They know just how to gain your trust, convincing you to divulge all the information they're looking for while promising you that they'll never tell a soul. Before you know it, you've just given all your secrets to a Gemini, and they were so charming that you didn't even notice. So fascinated by the shadows lurking beneath all the fakery in life, a Gemini cherishes their library of gossip. If you're mature enough to handle it, a Gemini might just let you in on their juiciest stories.

Despite how rampantly a Gemini gossips, they do know how to cover their tracks. While you shouldn't be so quick to trust that a Gemini really won't tell anyone, they'll make sure the information you gave them doesn't leak completely into the public. Their mastery of gossip is a dark gift, one they aim to handle responsibly.

Libra: They Play All Sides, Getting The 411 From Everyone

On the surface, you'd never expect sweet, innocent, and affectionate Libra to be so fascinated by gossip. However, this is exactly what makes them such savvy gossipers. Their harmless demeanor allows them to gossip openly, in public, with no one judging them for it. Befriending everyone, on all sides of an issue, they listen to every single perspective of the situation. Tying together all the loose ends, they concoct the most accurate and multifaceted story possible.

However, a Libra is also known for remaining diplomatic and fair when engaging in gossip. No matter which side of the story they want to trust, they make sure they're considering every angle before making a judgement. In fact, you can trust a Libra to know not only the latest gossip, but also who's really at fault.

Aquarius: They Pretend To Stay Out Of It, But They Love The Drama

An Aquarius prefers to put up a front that says they're "above" gossip and drama. However, the reality couldn't be further from the truth. Even though they like to pretend they don't want to get involved and get their hands dirty, they love eavesdropping on gossip. While they maintain the illusion that they're too mature for drama, they're probably subtly meddling with the situation without anyone even noticing. Believe or not, an Aquarius tends to take one piece of gossip and then make it even more interesting.

On the bright side, an Aquarius isn't here to do serious damage. They simply can't help but find a session of gossip beyond entertaining. Of course, their egos will never allow them to admit that.