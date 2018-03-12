It's hard enough to find love in this dog-eat-dog world. You write the perfect bio for your Tinder profile, dress to impress, go on dates with strangers that your friends set you up with, even fork over thousands of dollars to a professional matchmaker to help you find your one and only. But what happens after you do? We go through so much to find someone in the first place but how do you make them stay? Some of us are naturals at commitment, going above and beyond to work through any kink in the relationship that needs fixing and remaining completely devoted to one person. Some of us, however, lose interest in someone way too easily and these three zodiac signs burn through relationships the fastest: Aquarius, Gemini, and Sagittarius.

Before you start writing someone off as your potential soulmate just because they're one of these signs, let me explain. It's not necessarily a bad thing that they move from one relationship to the next. If something is broken, they realize that it's time to end things. If the relationship is truly worth it, there'll be no reason for them to leave. Why stay with someone when it's clear that things aren't going anywhere?

On the other hand, sometimes these signs are just plain terrified of commitment. Desperately afraid of getting hurt, they'll move on before they get their heartbroken. Worried they might hurt someone, they'll leave before things get too deep.

Aquarius: The Runaway Lover

You need to introduce Aquarians to small doses of love at a time. If you, for example, drop the L-bomb on the third date, you can expect your Aquarius to be gone so fast that all you'll have to remember them by is a cloud of dust. Being one of the most elusive air signs in all the zodiac, they prefer to live life on their own terms and wander whenever they want to. If things get too serious too fast, an Aquarius runs far away. If they feel overwhelmed by neediness and commitment, they'll break it off and they won't look back.

It's not that they want to be alone forever. It's just that they take relationships so seriously that they won't engage in a long-term commitment with just anybody. They'll stay single for years and years, gladly bouncing from one fling to another until they find someone who rocks their world like no one else can.

Gemini: The Distracted Flirt

Geminis, contrary to popular belief, adore romance. It's just that they want it with many people, rather than saving it all for just one person. I'm not saying that they're cheaters. I'm saying that you can't expect to keep all their charm to yourself. Geminis believe there's no reason why they shouldn't be able to be friends with everybody.

If you allow a Gemini the freedom to enchant everyone they meet without getting jealous, you'd be surprised how long they'll commit to someone. The problem is, most people just can't handle it. It takes a special kind of person to understand and appreciate a Gemini's needs and if you bog down their effervescent nature with your insecurities, they'll feel suffocated and fly away from you and straight over to that other tall drink of water they've been eyeing across the room.

Sagittarius: The Wild Animal

Sagittarians prioritize their insatiable need for adventure above all things and yes, that includes a long-term relationship. Discovery, traveling, meeting new people, trying new things — that's what a Sag really needs in order to be happy. A committed relationship requires compromise and sacrifice, neither of which is something a Sagittarius agrees to easily. This makes it difficult for them to remain by someone's side for too long and with their magnetic personality, it's all too easy for them to find someone new.

However, if they meet someone independent and willing to accompany them on their escapades, they'll run wild with them forever. A Sagittarius definitely wants to find their soul mate. It's just that they realize their soul mate is out there somewhere, waiting to be found. Their soul mate's not waiting for them back at home, afraid to step out of their comfort zone.