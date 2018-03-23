These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Least Stressed Over Finding "The One"

The majority of us have been searching for our soulmates since the beginning. Some pay psychics to tell them when they'll meet their true love. Others sign up for online dating services to expedite the process. Some of us might even fall in love with the idea of love instead of the person we're actually dating, all because we've been told all our lives that we need to be with our one and only; otherwise, we'll be incomplete. Our other half will be lost out there, waiting for us to find them. But are we truly incomplete? Is the idea of "the one" a real thing, or are we just buying into it? I think we all have our own opinions on that subject. However, I will say that there are zodiac signs who aren't stressed over finding "the one," and those signs are Sagittarius, Aquarius, and Aries.

Whether these three signs just don't believe in the fantasy of "the one," or they're too busy to care, it's not something that usually keeps them up at night. These signs are independent down to their core, constantly on the move, and they know they'll end up with the right person when the timing is right. Some signs might force the issue, wanting to get married as soon as possible, or dive deep into a serious romance whenever they can. These guys? They'd rather let things fall into place on their own.

Sagittarius: The Wanderer Who'd Rather Remain Free

A Sagittarius is born with a wild spirit that cannot be tamed. Travel, variety, excitement, and learning nourish their soul. They want to see the world — every part of it. They want to know everything there is to know. To them, the greatest relationship they could ever have is with themselves as they make waves wherever they go. They refuse to pause their adventure for anyone who isn't on board. A Sagittarius' destination is not someone. It's somewhere.

If someone who lives for that same spice of life stumbles into their path, they won't say no to them. They're open to the possibility of meeting "the one." They simply aren't going out of their way to look for them. If it's meant to be, it will be. If not, oh well. A Sagittarius has places to go.

Aquarius: The Outsider Who Sees Beauty From The Edge

It's rare that an Aquarius feels like they fit in with the crowd. And you know what? They don't want to. Boxing an Aquarius in is the cruelest thing you can do to them. They don't care whether they appear strange or weird to others as they follow the beat of their own drum. The beat is beautiful, if only everyone else could hear it, too.

Since they're used to standing out, they're not concerned with finding someone who fits them like a puzzle piece. Their rare, jagged edges make it a difficult prospect. They prefer having the freedom to be themselves, rather than having to compromise their values for the sake of finding "the one." The "one" won't be found in the crowd. They'll be out there, feeling like just as much of an outsider as they do.

Aries: The Firecracker Who's Too Wild To Be Subdued

An Aries wants to conquer the world. They've got a flame burning in their soul, and they want everything they touch to catch fire. When they see an opportunity, they go for it with everything they've got. When they find a chance to shine, there's nothing that can dim their glow. An Aries doesn't feel incomplete without someone. They feel whole just the way they are.

If an Aries focuses all their energy on finding "the one," they might feel forced to change who they are. An Aries doesn't want to crawl back into the shadows just so they don't make their partner insecure. They want to be as bright as a star, regardless of whether everyone else loves it or hates it. An Aries will know they've found the one when that person doesn't try to change a thing about their fiery personality. Until then, they've got a thousand other things to do.