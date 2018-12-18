With December nearly half gone it's time to start thinking about how you want to revamp your wardrobe for next year. If you care about 2019 color trends then that means infusing your closet with brights—and a lot of them. Taking notes from the spring runways and from high-profile trend casting, I compiled a list of five colors (or color groups) that will undoubtedly define the styles and trends of next year. If you're not one to wear highly saturated or blindingly bright colors, don't worry. One trending hue is paradoxically different than the rest and is sure to satisfy your more toned down approach to dressing. Check them all out below:

Marigold

Cheery egg yolk yellow was hands down the color of the season on the spring 2019 runways. Designers including Self-Portrait, Kate Spade New York, Lela Rose, Adeam, Brandon Maxwell, Monse, and many more all livened up the runway with head-to-toe looks saturated with the hue, presenting collections that boasted a sense of energy and optimism. We need some more of that in the world, don't you think? Marigold is a color that I can't wait to rock—the brighter, the better.

Tie Dye

Okay, so tie dye is not technically a color, but since it's a print (of sorts) that's defined by just that I'm going to go ahead and include it. Plus, it flat out rules—I am beyond stoked that it's made a strong comeback! Tie dye was a hit on fall 2018 runways and its popularity continued onto the spring 2019 runways. Tanya Taylor, Tome, Proenza Schouler, Collina Strada, and R13 all sent kaleidoscopic garments down their runways, some doing it in rainbow style and others presenting tie dyes featuring two or three colors maximum. I prefer the fully saturated version because #color, but both are fun ways to channel the '70s.

Living Coral

Seeing as it's Pantone's 2019 Color of the Year, Living Coral had to make an appearance on this list. Designers including Marc Jacobs, Erika Cavallini, Zero + Maria Cornejo sent the hue down their spring runways before it was even predicted to be a thing, so you know it's going to be big. My advice? Start shopping for coral pieces now. They're sure to sell out in a flash.

Neons

The all-bright-everything color trends continued with neon as another top runner. Pink, yellow, orange, and pink were the highlighter hues of choice, but all colors were really fair game. The roster of designers that championed neon for spring is as long as it is impressive: Jeremy Scott, Cushnie, Brandon Maxwell, Prabal Gurung, Sies Marjan, Naeem Khan, and Christian Siriano all went for brilliant shades.

Beige

The most non-color of colors made a resilient and strikingly chic return on the runways of Burberry, Dior, Prada, Balmain, Fendi, Tom Ford, and more. Head-to-toe beige reigned supreme for spring 2019 but it was anything but boring. Interesting silhouettes, clever layering, exquisite accessories, and rich textures made the hue feel luxurious and fancy and high-brow AF. See for yourself:

Which color will shade your wardrobe come January 1?