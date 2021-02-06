Galentine's Day is just around the corner, and celebrating your friendships is just as important as cozying up with your boo. As Leslie Knope says, "It’s only the best day of the year." To prepare for the holiday on Saturday, Feb. 13, you won't even need a single decoration. Try one of these 16 Galentine's Day Zoom backgrounds featuring Valentine-themed desserts, cute succulents, and, of course, Leslie Knope, to get into the spirit with just a few clicks.

Originating from Leslie Knope's annual Galentine's Day party in a Season 2 episode of Parks and Recreation, Feb. 13 is a holiday dedicated to showing appreciation for your closest girlfriends. To go full Knope style, you can celebrate with a brunch, a virtual happy hour, or a movie night. Although you'd love to see your BFFs in person, in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, you should plan for a virtual celebration. As of Jan. 20, the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends "celebrating virtually or with the people you live," calling it "the safest choice."

When planning your virtual Galentine's Day affair, set the tone by selecting a themed background for Zoom. To download one of these virtual backgrounds, you'll either click the download button or right-click to save it to your device. From there, you can upload the backdrop of your choice by going to Settings > Backgrounds & Filters and selecting the plus sign (+) to upload your image.

To get started, check out these Galentine's Day backgrounds for Zoom which feature everything from cute cocktails to Knope's balloons.

1. Celebratory Sip

For a subtle nod to Galentine's Day, this virtual background from Unsplash is a celebratory toast with a cocktail and a bright pink background.

2. Galentine's Day Spread

This Galentine's Day background features cute mini cupcakes, a bottle of Yes Way Rosé, and cards with "Happy Galentine's Day" on them.

3. Cute Potted Succulents

This adorable background from 1-800-Flowers features potted succulents in heart-themed pots, a perfect nod to sharing the love for your BFFs.

4. Pink And White Flowers

This floral background for Galentine's Day is simple and modern but sets the tone for the special holiday.

5. Galentine's Day Latte

If you and your crew are gathering for a java-packed happy hour, this background for Zoom will make you feel cozy with a pink heart in a spoon and a pink mug.

6. Heart-Shaped Hands

This Galentine's background for Zoom is a nod to all the secret handshakes you've ever cooked up with your BFF.

7. Pink Sweets

This background from Pexels features a pink cake, pink heart-shaped cookies, and a bouquet of pretty pink flowers that'll make you feel like you're celebrating in person.

8. Millennial Pink Celebration

This virtual background for Zoom features a cluster of pink balloons, some Halo Top ice cream, pastel rainbow sprinkles on top of pink wafer cookies, and silver glittery shoes.

9. Pretty Cocktails

This background from Pexels sets the tone with glasses of Aperol Spritz cocktails in a pretty outdoor setting.

10. Pile Of Candy Hearts

Call your crew with a pastel candy heart background for Zoom from 1-800-Flowers with the cute pink, green, yellow, blue, and purple heart-shaped bites.

11. Brunch With Knope

Feel like you're at the brunch with Knope, thanks to this background for Zoom featuring a toast right before they open their gifts.

12. Galentine's Pizza Party

If a slice or two and a Coke is what speaks to you and your crew, this pizza party background from Pexels is full of cheesy goodness.

13. Parks & Recreation Galentine's Balloons

Get ready for Galentine's Day with Parks and Recreation's episode that spawned the unofficial holiday. Video chat from Knope's massive wall of balloons with this Zoom background.

14. Country Chic Galentine's Party

This background from The Hallmark Channel features a cute country-chic V-Day space, decorated with pink balloons and a large heart-shaped light.

15. Heart Bokeh

Video call with a heart-shaped bokeh light effect background that's subtle and pink.

16. Translucent Heart-Shaped Suckers

This cute background from The Hallmark Channel is a nod to old school V-Day celebrations, with blue, yellow, and red heart-shaped suckers that are as sweet as your BFFs.

