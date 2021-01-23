18 Valentine's Day Zoom Backgrounds That'll Have You Seeing Hearts

Valentine's Day is coming up on Feb. 14, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, your plans are probably looking a little different this year. Thankfully, you can still celebrate virtually with your BFFs or partner using a teleconferencing platform like Zoom. You can even use a themed virtual background to add to the festivities. These 18 Valentine's Day Zoom backgrounds will help you spread the romance no matter where you are.

As of Dec. 31, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending virtual holiday gatherings as the lowest risk option for seeing people. With a virtual party, you can connect with people all over the world from the comfort of your couch. To set the tone for your virtual gathering, however, you'll want to add a Valentine's Day-themed backdrop that'll replace your living room with plenty of hearts, flowers, and chocolates.

You can find a Valentine's Day-themed backdrop using royalty-free image services such as Pixabay, Pexels, or Unsplash. To use them, download the image to your computer or right-click on the image from its blog site to save. Once you've downloaded your chosen image, open Zoom and click Settings > Backgrounds & Filters. Then, tap the plus sign (+) on the virtual background tab to upload your image.

To get started, here are 18 options you can use for your Valentine's Day (or Galentine's Day) Zoom backgrounds.

1. Valentine's Day Treats

Sweeten up your gathering with this background, which features heart-shaped cookies and a whip cream-topped sip.

2. Chocolate

Gift your partner a virtual box of chocolates using this background, which includes a wide variety of candies inside a heart-shaped box.

3. Flower

Spread the love with this background, which has a blossoming pink flower.

4. 'I Love You'

Tell someone, "I love you," with this background, featuring hearts and roses.

5. Heart-Shaped Candies

This background features the classic Valentine's Day heart-shaped candies with sweet messages.

6. Balloons

Add some festive heart-shaped balloons to your party using this background.

7. Red Roses

Red roses are a classic go-to gift for Valentine's Day. This background will fill up your party with the romantic flowers.

8. Be My Valentine

Ask someone to be your Valentine with this heart-filled background.

9. Sparklers

Light up your celebration with these heart-shaped sparklers in the evening sky.

10. Bunny

If you're an animal lover, check out this background which features a bunny holding a 'Happy Valentine's Day' message.

11. Galentine's

This background is perfect if you're celebrating Feb. 14 with your BFFs. It includes donuts, flowers, and a 'Happy Galentine's note.

12. Valentine's Day Card

Send a Valentine's Day card with this background, which features DIY hearts, scissors, and a mailbox.

13. Scrabble Letters

If you're having a game night on Valentine's Day, you can spell out 'love' with these Scrabble letters.

14. Galentine

Celebrate your Galentine's Day with a pretty pink floral arrangement background from 1-800-Flowers that'll make you feel the love.

15. V-Day Bae

Another fun option from 1-800-Flowers, this floral background transports you into a cheerful, festive space complete with a vase full of pink flowers.

16. Romantic Night In

Get ready to get cozy, because this background from The Hallmark Channel features a gorgeous bouquet of red roses, a glass of champagne, and luscious strawberries on a side table next to a furry blanket.

17. Fountain With Flowers

This Hallmark Channel Valentine's Day background is as romantic as it gets, featuring a stone fountain, pink roses and baby's breath, and crystal beads.

18. Sweet Candies

Surround yourself with chocolates and heart-shaped sprinkles with this "Sweet" Valentine's background full of letter-shaped candies on a pink backdrop.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.