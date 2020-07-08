As true BTS fans, it's a no-brainer ARMYs will rally around any project the group gets involved in. Now, it looks like the fandom is about to become movie buffs, thanks to a new Japanese film called Your Eyes Tell. The movie's trailer features a clip of BTS' upcoming song by the same name, and yeah, it's a pretty big deal.

BTS announced plans to include their new song "Your Eyes Tell" as part of its next album, Map Of The Soul: 7 ~ The Journey ~ in May 2020. This is BTS' first full-length Japanese album in two years, which was enough to get fans majorly hyped. That excitement grew when ARMYs found out one of the songs on the album, "Your Eyes Tell," was written by Jungkook.

On July 8, the trailer for the upcoming film Your Eyes Tell was released, and halfway through it, a snippet of BTS' new song of the same name was highlighted, giving fans a taste of what's to come when the song is released in full on July 13.

Though BTS' involvement in the film is big news on its own, the movie itself sounds interesting too. It tells the love story of Kaori (Yuriko Yoshitaka), who lost her eyesight, and Rui (Ryusei Yokohama), an ex-kickboxer who decides to take part in an underground fight to pay for a surgery that will help Kaori.

According to a translated statement in Billboard Japan, BTS is "very happy to be participating" in Your Eyes Tell. Their statement also said: "By listening to our song 'Your Eyes Tell' and watching the movie together, we hope you'll be able to feel the emotions we put into our music."

While the song "Your Eyes Tell" is set to be released on July 13 (and the full Map of the Soul: 7 - The Journey album comes out on July 15), the film isn't expected until the fall of 2020. Still, that gives fans plenty of time to memorize the lyrics and internalize the meaning of them once the love story is available to watch.