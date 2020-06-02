BTS next album Map of the Soul: 7 - The Journey will drop later this summer. All of the group's music releases are a huge deal for the ARMY, but Journey is special because it will mark BTS' first full-length Japanese record in two years. Based on BTS' Map Of The Soul: 7 - The Journey album details, there are a few surprises heading their way that they'll be super excited about.

For the longest time, BTS' next Japanese album was just a rumor. After news broke they were planning to release a new Japanese-language single "Stay Gold" sometime in April, fans sensed there was a bigger project in the works. After all, BTS has historically released a Japanese record every two years since 2014, so 2020 was likely the year they would drop another one.

Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, BTS pushed back the release of "Stay Gold." Fans didn't get another update until May 7 when Big Hit Entertainment confirmed the single will be part of MOTS: 7 - The Journey.

All the rumors and delays surrounding the project may have caused a bit of confusion for fans, but there's no need to worry. Here's everything you need to know about it to get you ready for BTS' next Japanese comeback.

Map Of The Soul: 7 - The Journey Cover Art

Journey will have four different versions: A, B, C, and D. Each version will have its own artwork and set of goodies. While two of the albums appear to have a darker theme with BTS dressed in dapper suits, the other two have the guys in a more casual, colorful and summery setting.

Map Of The Soul: 7 - The Journey Tracklist

Jun Sato/WireImage/Getty Images

Similar to BTS' previous Japanese releases, Journey will include a mix of Japanese-language versions of songs fans are already familiar with, as well as new and original songs. The nine tracks fans already heard are from BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 and Love Yourself: Answer albums, while the four new songs are "INTRO: Calling," "Stay Gold," "Your Eyes Tell," and "OUTRO: The Journey." Jungkook even helped compose "Your Eyes Tell."

Check out the whole tracklist below.

INTRO: Calling Stay Gold Boy With Luv -Japanese ver.- Make It Right -Japanese ver.- Dionysus -Japanese ver.- IDOL -Japanese ver.- Airplane pt.2 -Japanese ver.- FAKE LOVE -Japanese ver.- Black Swan -Japanese ver.- ON -Japanese ver.- Lights Your eyes tell OUTRO: The Journey

Map Of The Soul: 7 - The Journey Sneak Peeks

"Stay Gold" will serve as BTS' next single and will be part of the OST for the upcoming Japanese drama Spiral Labyrinth: DNA Forensic Investigation. The series was set to premiere in April, but because the spread of coronavirus has affected its filming schedule, the show has been postponed indefinitely.

Despite the delay, BTS shared a preview of "Stay Gold" in preparation for the arrival of Journey. Listen to it below.

The single will also have a music video, but fans can expect it to release closer to the album's release date.

Map Of The Soul: 7 - The Journey Release Date

After celebrating BTS' online FESTA celebration throughout June, fans won't have to wait long to hear Journey because it will release on July 15. Pre-orders began on May 8 on the group's Weverse Shop.

If you're planning on getting it, there's a catch: as of right now, the album is only available for shipping in South Korea and Japan. However, BTS' Japanese albums have historically been available for purchase in third party retailer shops like CDJapan and Choice Music LA.

That's everything fans know about Journey so far. It's going to be an exciting summer for ARMYs, and it will only be a matter of time before BTS gives them another sneak peak of their new record and single.

