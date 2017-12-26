The Wellness Hack You Should Try In 2018, According To Your Zodiac Sign

After a whole year that was basically flooded with countless viral health and wellness trends, it can be confusing AF to figure out which one is right for you and your lifestyle. But with a little help from astrology, you can start your new year off on the right foot and rejuvenate your body and mind with the healthy habits that are perfect for you and your personality. Trust me, finding wellness hack to try in 2018 is way easier with your zodiac sign in mind to help guide you through that lengthy list of trends.

With a brand new year ahead of us, that means a squeaky clean start for absolutely everyone. Personally, I don't think it's going to be that hard to go upward from the catastrophe that was 2017, but I digress.

No matter what year it is, astrology will always be there to guide you in making your decisions, whether you're looking to brainstorm ideas for new workouts, good books to read, travel destinations, and yes, even the wellness trends you forgot to try in 2017, but definitely want to put on your list for the new year.

So, when Jan. 1 rolls around, tap into the unique characteristics of your zodiac sign to help you figure out which wellness hack you should try for your best and most radiant self in the new year.

Aquarius, Make It A Point To Get Outside Every Day Giphy Aquarius peeps tend to be quiet and intuitive human beings, which means they could seriously benefit from the mental and physical TLC that comes with simply getting outside and breathing in some fresh air once a day. Whether you decide to go for a leisurely walk, take a long hike, or just stand outside for a few minutes in the morning while you breathe a little, your body will thank you for this simple, healthy addition to your routine.

Pisces Will Love A Little Morning Yoga Giphy If you're a Pisces, you know that you always have some serious artistry and creativity bubbling up inside of you. If you've never tried yoga, 2018 is your year, girl. Start off small with a couple of poses each day, and as you start to feel more comfortable, try hitting up a local yoga studio, or experimenting with YouTube flows that you can do at home from the comfort of your own mat.

Remember Aries, Less Is More When You're Working Out Giphy An Aries gal can be a bit impulsive and fiery, so short and effective HIIT workouts are great for letting out all your frustrations without overdoing it. There's no need to spend more than a half hour in the gym come 2018. These short, yet challenging exercises will leave you feeling energized AF without interfering with your busy schedule.

Taurus, It's Time To Try Out Oil Pulling Giphy A practical wellness hack like oil pulling — aka a fancy way to describe the act of literally just swishing around some form of oil (typically coconut) in your mouth for several minutes — is perfect for the patient and persistent Taurus. It takes time to see the results of this anciently practiced wellness hack, but if you keep at it, you'll reap all of the incredible benefits, like a boosted immune system, for one.

Gemini, Whip Out Your Dry Brush And Start Scrubbing Giphy Geminis love changing things up, so why not experiment with dry brushing in the new year? Dry brushing your skin is an easy way to treat yourself to some TLC, since all it really requires is setting aside a few minutes before your shower to scrub off some dead skin to make way for healthy new cells and a silky, glowing complexion.

Cancers Will Thrive On Short, Daily Meditations Giphy If you're a Cancer, you're probably a pretty low-key person, and you love anything that can be done right at home. A few minutes of mindful, bedside meditation will be the perfect addition to your wellness routine in 2018. Engaging in meditation — whether you do so as soon as you wake up, or just before bed (or both!) — will be sure to balance out any of your moody or melodramatic traits, and your body will absolutely thrive on that newfound sense of inner peace.

A Leo Can Benefit From Unplugging In The New Year Giphy Leo, let's be honest, you were kind of glued to your phone for the majority of 2017. You're a bit of an attention hog at times, and your Instagram selfie game got a little out of hand at times. No need to stress, though, because 2018 is your year to balance out the bad habit — that is, as long as you stay mindful of your allotted scrolling time, and set your phone aside so that you can stay present come January.

Be Sure To Get More Sleep If You're A Virgo Giphy Virgo, since you're so analytical and logical, you should know that proper sleep is absolutely essential when it comes to wellness. You can have the "perfect" exercise routine and eating habits, but if you're not getting those recommended eight hours, your energy levels and your mood are bound to take a toll. Whether it means investing in blackout curtains or setting a new bedtime for yourself, make it a point to get some shut-eye in the new year, my friend. Your mind and your body will thank you for it.

Libras Should Add Apple Cider Vinegar To Literally Everything In 2018 Giphy Apple cider vinegar can whiten your teeth, clear up acne, and it's good for you to sip on both pre- and post-workout. It's basically the ultimate wellness hack, and a laid-back Libra should definitely stock their pantry with this magical liquid in the new year.

Scorpio, You Could Benefit From An Extra Rest Day Giphy Scorpios are known to have an all-or-nothing mentality, but your wellness hack in the new year is going to be finding some freaking balance in that driven nature of yours. It's great to go hard in the gym and challenge yourself on the reg, but remember to sprinkle in an extra rest day here and there when your body is asking you to slow down. After all, it's imperative for both mental and physical recovery, and you'll probably be more motivated to get back into the swing of things when you've had a chance to power down a bit.

Sagittarius, Start Each Day With Warm Lemon Water Giphy For a Sagittarius, warm lemon water in the morning is the move for 2018. A single glass can help boost your immune system, activate your digestive system, detoxify your body, and give your skin a healthy glow. Starting off your day with a simple practice like this will not only nourish your body, but also set a sweet tone for each morning, reminding you to treat yourself with the utmost care throughout the day.