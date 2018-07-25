The Way You Text In Group Chats Reveals So Much About Your Personality

Group chats are the best and worst things that have ever happened. On the one hand, they're a perfect way to talk to all of your besties at the same time. On the other hand, they're constantly blowing up your phone. What you may not have considered, though, is the way you text in group chats. Your phone habits reveal so much about your personality. So, before you respond, figure out what message you may actually be sending to your crew.

Think about your best friends, and the group chat you've probably had going for years on end. Your outgoing friend is always the one to use emojis, and you have at least one girl in your group who solely sends memes. On any given day, there's an Aquarius looking to make plans, and a Pisces who just wants to stay in. Yes, you can truly tell a lot about a person from their star signs, or based on what cup of coffee they order. But, you may not have noticed how the signals your besties are sending you, just from how they typically use their phone.

Personally, I'm the girl who takes forever to respond to a group chat. I'll be active on Instagram, and completely forget that there's a notification in my inbox. It's nothing personal, but it probably speaks to my Sagittarius and free-spirited soul. How do you text in a group chat? You're saying more to the world than you may know.

1 If You Take Forever To Reply Giphy If you're the girl in the group chat who takes forever to reply, you may also flake on plans at times. You're constantly running around from one commitment to the next, and can be a bit forgetful. On any given day, you hope your friends aren't taking it personally that you haven't responded to their latest message. When you do reply, you'll start your message quite apologetically, and explain your whereabouts. Although you may be a bit off the radar, it's only because you're equally as ambitious. Try not to spread yourself too thin while you're chasing your dreams, OK?

2 If You're Always Making The Plans Giphy In every group chat, there has to be one person who makes the plans. If this is you, then you know how difficult that can be. You're the girl who's always coming up with fun activities for your friends, and initiating the conversation when it's been quiet for a while. You wouldn't necessarily call yourself a social butterfly, but rather someone who's always organized and a bit blunt. You aren't afraid to tell your besties the truth, and are a very passionate person at heart.

3 If You Send A Bunch Of Memes Giphy Every group chat needs a funny friend, and you're the girl who's always sending memes. You just can't help it! You'll be scrolling through social media and see something funny, and immediately send it, no matter where the conversation may be going. Everyone will laugh and continuously appreciates your ability to bring humor into every situation. That's truly your forte. Being the girl who sends memes also means that you're typically a social person. You love going out on Saturday nights, and can talk to anyone in the room. In your friend group, you may be the Leo. Especially when it's summertime, everyone's always looking to do something spontaneous with you.

4 If You Reply In Paragraph Form Giphy There's one girl in your friend group who always replies in paragraphs. (Guilty.) If this is you, then you've probably heard time and time again that no text should ever be that long. Now, personally, I chalk it up to being a writer. But, if you don't have the same excuse, then look to your personality. Replying in paragraphs simply shows your besties that you're a romantic and imaginative person. You love storytelling, and likely always have your head in the clouds. Your friends come to you when they're looking to have an adventure, or talk about their wildest dreams. Being a daydreamer (and the girl who sends paragraphs) has its perks, huh?

5 If You're Always On Your Phone Giphy If you're the girl who's always on her phone, then you're the one who's always in the group chat. You're responding to every message and even using those little emoticons to show off your exact reactions. You have a camera roll full of memes and GIFs that are ready for any situation and conversation. Essentially, you always know what's going on with your friends and are up-to-date on the latest news. When it comes to your personality, you're bold and confident. You trust yourself and know that you'll succeed in anything you set your heart and mind to. Keep it up — but also, don't forget to put down your phone and stop and smell the roses sometimes.

6 If You Send Cute Things To Buy Giphy There's always a girl in the group chat who send links and photos when they're on a shopping spree. If this is you, then you're probably the friend who is always looking stylish and is incredibly resourceful, too. It could be the middle of the day on a Wednesday, and you're scrolling through the latest deals at your favorite store. You always find the best items in the sale section, and know those unusual brands to shop for the cutest summer dress. This translates into your natural ability to make the most of your surroundings, and lend a creative eye.