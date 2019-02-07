Before Khloé Kardashian was the mom to True Thompson, before she ever wore maternity pants or battled pregnancy cravings, before the world watched in wonder as their favorite (oops) Kardashian sister stepped into motherhood, she was an aunt. And before that, she was simply Rob Kardashian's sister. All of this to say, Khloé's dynamic with her niece Dream, Rob's daughter, is so special. The woman is a real natural when it comes to babies and the videos of Dream doing her and Khloé Kardashian's lipstick prove Koko still holds the World's Best Aunt title in this family.

While Rob largely remains out of the spotlight, his daughter Dream (whom he co-parents with Blac Chyna) regularly pops up in Kardashian family photos. Dream, 2, is one of the many new Kardashian babies to arrive in recent years. She and her fellow baby cousins Saint and Chicago West, True Thompson, and Stormi Webster round off the "3 and under" group. Reign Disick, Penelope Disick, and North West come in between ages 4 and 6, and Mason Disick holds down the gang with his senior 9-year-old status.

From the outside perspective of someone who has regularly kept up with the Kardashians, it's clear Khloé has always been closest to Rob. They used to share a home with Khloé's ex-husband, Lamar Odom, and had a general bestie dynamic that was a real joy to watch. For these reasons, it makes sense that Dream and Khloé have a special connection.

On Wednesday night, Feb. 6, Khloé shared the sweetest video of her and Dream applying lipstick. Well, more specifically, Dream drew with lipstick all over her and her aunt's face. Based on Khloé's Instagram Story, we know the girls happened to be playing around with her new BFF makeup line designed with her bestie Malika Haqq for BECCA Cosmetics. (So, if while you're watching this pure and innocent video and happen to think, "Damn, that shade is fire!" Know it's the color Hot Tamale and available at Ulta and Sephora.)

An-ee-way, look at this pure joy:

Dream clearly went to town dousing the bottom half of her face in the bright red cherry color and did a pretty thorough job on Khloé, too. At one point, Khloé points out that Dream "missed a spot" on her lips, prompting Dream to draw a line on her chin. Khloé begins to explain lipstick is a "stick for your lips" but seems to get cut off due to Dream's determination to complete the look.

The two then took these adorable selfies together. Dream is still working on her duck face, but I'm sure she'll catch on in no time.

As much as I wish Khloé was my cool aunt, too, all I can think about is how difficult it's going to be to wash that lipstick off. I mean, have you ever applied a red matte before and then tried to take that sh*t off? It lingers for daysss, in my mouth creases, on my pillowcase, and on my chin. In theory, Dream probably has access to high-quality makeup remover — but still.

True is almost definitely somewhere nearby waiting for her turn to play with her mom's magic makeup. I can't even imagine what beauty gurus these girls are going to become!