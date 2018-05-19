On Saturday, May 19, a very lucky couple got very happily married... and another very lucky couple got very happily engaged just outside the doors. That's right, a couple got engaged as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were getting married, and the video of this royal wedding proposal in Windsor will have you cheering this non-royal couple on. While normally it's a bit of a faux pas to get engaged at somebody else's wedding you've got to admit that it's a pretty decent idea to take advantage of the festivities for your own enjoyment, and that's just what this couple did.

To do so, the groom-to-be employed the help of Sangita Patel, a host on Canada's ET Canada. Patel was reporting live from Windsor along with Global television personalities Cheryl Hickey and Dawna Friesen, according to The Huffington Post. And judging by the video of the proposal, which happened live on television, Patel had a good time making this ecstatic moment happen.

"There's love in the air, and things can happen whenever, right?" Patel said to the bride-to-be. "Well, we have a little surprise for you, honey. A little surprise. Nothing major!"

Patel then turned to the groom-to-be, saying, "I'm just gonna leave it to you now!"

At that moment, the bride-to-be seemed to know what was going on, and the groom-to-be got down on his knee and pulled out a ring. You can see it all go down here:

There were lots of screams, and the bride-to-be giddily nodded her head to say yes, and the couple shared a big hug and kiss. Another pair, who seemed to be friends of the couple, were there to cheer them on and gave them both hugs after the successful proposal, with a male friend telling the groom-to-be that he did a good job with it.

"I'll be going to their wedding, I'm assuming," Patel laughed, watching the celebrations, before telling the groom-to-be congratulations. It was, all in all, a very sweet moment capture on video for us all to participate in. Modern romance!

Now, general contemporary etiquette indicates that it is somewhat gauche to propose at someone else's wedding, but this was a day all about breaking tradition and social norms.

