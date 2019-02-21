Ever since the news hit that Khloé Kardashian's man, Tristan Thompson, was reportedly caught cheating on her with Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods, things have been moving fast. Sister Kim unfollowed both Thompson and Woods on Instagram, Khloé seemingly started removing pics of Thompson from her own Insta while sharing a bunch of quotes about betrayal, and Woods reportedly packed up all her shiz and is getting ready to move out of Kylie's house. Buh-freaking-bye! And while we have yet to hear a direct confirmation about the rumors from anyone in the KarJenner clan, a certain "Money" rapper had a lot to say about the whole situation. And the video of Cardi B defending Khloe Kardashian and shading her haters is a pretty good refresher on why no woman should ever get off on another's misery.

"Why don't us women have compassion towards each other," Cardi asked in a video she shared on Instagram Live. "I'm seeing this whole Khloé Kardashian thing, and everybody is just, like, celebrating that that happened to her and it's, like, why? Why do you guys keep wishing that on a woman? Especially a woman that has a daughter."

In case you forgot, Cardi basically went through the exact same thing when her husband, Offset, was caught up cheating on Cardi not long after the two of them welcomed their baby girl, Kulture. The couple is currently "working it out," but Cardi knows exactly what it feels like when your man does you dirty and you're left to deal with the mess in a very public way.

"Y'all know that your heart shatters in pieces," she said. "Y'all know it feels like your heart is literally bleeding and you just want to die and you can't even sleep. You actually can't even escape it when you sleeping because you actually dream about it. So it's, like, why do you guys, like, manifest and be happy off of that? I feel like [Khloé] already learned her lesson. Something real f*cked up happened before she gave birth. So it's, like, why do you guys keep enjoying other people's pain, enjoying other people's misery, knowing how much it hurts when a guy that you're in love with — especially the father of your child — does something wrong?"

Good question.

"It's just so sad," Cardi continued. "I feel like everybody always want to talk about how they want to uplift women, but it be, like, the same women that be laughing in the comments when another woman is going through some sh*t. Everybody been in those shoes. I've been through it. Friends been through it. Family been through it. A lot of y'all b*tches been through it. So why is it that y'all laugh and live for another woman's pain? Imagine how shawty feeling looking at her baby right now, her heart broken. And the whole world is happy that her heart's broken. That sh*t's kinda whack to me."

Cardi made some pretty amazing points here, you guys. Kicking someone when they are down is never the right move. Whatever you think about Khloé and the way she's handled her relationship with Thompson, it's clear that she's been through so much and is currently in a lot of pain, and no one should be celebrating her misery — or anyone else's, for that matter.

Do better, internet.