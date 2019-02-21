It's been a hard few days for the Kardashian-Jenner clan and their fans. After news broke that Tristan Thompson reportedly cheated on Khloe Kardashian with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods, the internet has yet to recover. Now, the queen of the ambiguous Instagram quote has taken to her Stories to shed some light on recent events. Khloe Kardashian's IG quotes about betrayal might just be the Good American founder's way of confirming the sad news.

Kardashian is no stranger to posting inspiring or Pinterest-worthy quotes to her Instagram stories, but this time, it's different. ICYMI, on Tuesday, Feb. 19, TMZ dropped the bombshell Kardashian had officially called things off with Thompson because Thompson had reportedly been caught kissing and getting intimate with Woods at a get together at his house on Feb. 17. Aside from some subtle social media hints confirming the allegations, Kardashian hasn't said much of anything regarding the news. Well, until now.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kardashian shared some pretty sad quotes on Thursday morning, all of which seemingly indicate that she's going through a tough time. After not having posted an Instagram picture since the news broke, this might be Kardashian's way of speaking her truth.

The first two posts Kardashian made to her Instagram story were both quotes about betrayal, with one even saying, "That betrayal was your blessing!" The next quote she posted was somehow even more heartbreaking.

Ugh. I don't know about you, but my heart seriously hurts right now. Kardashian has been through so much heartbreak in her life. From her marriage to Lamar Odom and his subsequent hospitalization, to Thompson's multiple reports of infidelity. It seriously isn't fair, and fans are rallying around Kardashian even if she isn't quite ready to talk about what went down.

However, Kardashian did take to Twitter to like a tweet referencing the scandal, seemingly confirming what happened. "Don't let anyone ever say this is your fault!" the tweet read. "He is a sick man and if its true, then she is a terrible woman, both terrible people that do not deserve your love. TRUE does and ur doing great showing her that love." The fact that this was the first tweet Kardashian has liked since January doesn't seem like a coincidence.

Previously, Kardashian opened up about Thompson's other reported cheating scandal. In April 2018, Thompson was reportedly caught cheating on a then-pregnant Kardashian with multiple women, according to Us Weekly. After a fan took to Twitter to express how bad they felt for Kardashian having to relive the cheating scandal as it aired on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kardashian tweeted "Sadly, it will. I signed up to show the for the good and the bad, right? The bad is very hard to relive but it’s life."

Sure, it's life, but that doesn't make it any easier. Kardashian has been through a lot, and while she deals with it, her fans will be right there by her side. As long as she's happy, and remembers that she'll always have her True love by her side, that's all that matters.