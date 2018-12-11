For those of you who somehow managed to miss the memo, one of the most talked about couples in the hip-hop game has officially decided to call it quits as of last week. That's right. After months of rumors that he cheated, Cardi B and Offset are finally getting divorced. But, of course, we're all wondering the same thing: will this split actually happen or will Cardi B and Offset get back together?

Well, for his part, Offset has made it pretty dang clear that he would really like to get back together with his wife and the mother of his child, Cardi B. No, seriously. He, like, really hasn't been shy about it. In fact, he's been so incredibly open about it that he posted a tweet on Dec. 9 saying, "F*CK YALL I MISS CARDI."

So, yeah... I think it's safe to say that he misses her. And definitely would be down with the idea of getting back together with her. For her part, Cardi B hasn't responded to the tweet but, with almost 500,000 likes, almost 200,000 comments and over 100,000 retweets, I'd bet some big money that she's at least seen his public plea.

Unlike her ex, Cardi B has stayed pretty firm about sticking with her split from the Migos rapper since announcing it on her Instagram account last week. In fact, just this past weekend, Cardi B changed the lyrics of her song with Migos and Nicki Minaj, "Motorsport," to: "I get up set off. I turn Offset on. I told him the other day, yeah, we gon' get a divorce!”

The lyrics are supposed to go: "I get up set off. I turn Offset on. I told him the other day. Man, we should sell that porn."

Gravity1media on YouTube

But sources are saying that, in private, Cardi B isn't quite as confident in her decision. A source told E! News that the rapper is "very torn" over what her future with Offset should look like. Moreover, the insider continued to the publication that things have "been really hard"for both Cardi B and Offset post split.

The insider also confirmed that Offset is "trying to win Cardi back" but she's "not on board yet."

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"They haven't been spending time together and Cardi expressed she still wants her space. She is very busy right now with her work and is focused solely on Kulture [the five-month-old daughter she shares with Offset]," the source continues to E! News.

The insider tells E! News she "still loves" Offset and "wants her family to be whole again." In fact, another source told Page Six that, while in Miami for Art Basel, Cardi B “didn’t want to get out of bed — she was so upset about Offset.” Now, to be fair, what they're referring to is a performance she had scheduled at a night club in the middle of the night so, like, she might have just been tired.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On the other hand, the source tells E! News that Cardi B still doesn't trust Offset after all of the cheating rumors. "She has her up and down moments where she thinks there could be a chance they can salvage their relationship," the source told E! News, "but then Cardi is also very upset over the cheating situation. She is very torn and is trying to stay focused on business matters right now."

"She doesn't want to have to co-parent Kulture, but isn't quite sure if they can make their relationship work," the insider concluded.

Here's to hoping that Cardi B finds the strength to do whatever feels right for her.