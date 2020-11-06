Season 16 of The Bachelorette has been unlike anything Bachelor Nation fans have ever seen. From delayed filming to casting changes, the drama just keeps coming. And while there are a lot of differences between this season and past ones, the biggest, of course, is the fact that a new Bachelorette has replaced Clare Crawley. Judging by the tweets about Tayshia taking over as Bachelorette, fans are here for this latest franchise twist.

TBH, most fans already knew this was coming. In the months leading up to the season's premiere, several outlets reported that Tayshia would replace Clare as Bachelorette after Clare fell in love with contestant Dale Moss. However, the show and its reps avoided confirming anything until it played out on the show.

But that all changed on Nov. 5. During the Week 4 episode, Clare dumped an entire room of guys and got engaged to Dale. After Chris Harrison took matters into his own hands to clean up the mess of the season, he made a call and Tayshia was officially named the Bachelorette. It's clear from Twitter's response that fans thrilled for her to take over as the franchise lead.

While it was obviously a welcome casting choice, fans couldn’t get over the fact that Chris Harrison had to hardcore scramble to keep the season going after Clare said she only wanted to be with Dale. So, after coordinating a proposal in approximately one day, Chris Harrison then pulled Tayshia in, who fans had been waiting for allllll along.

In addition to excitement about Tayshia, fans on Twitter had jokes about the whole situation:

The plus side is, now viewers can really get to know the guys and watch Tayshia shine as the Bachelorette, which will definitely be worth the wait (and potential heartache) for both viewers and contestants.

Finally, it looks like all is well in Bachelor Nation: Clare and Dale got engaged and Tayshia is officially the Season 16 Bachelorette. It might not have been the most conventional start, but what else would you expect for a show in 2020?

Season 16 of The Bachelorette continues on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.