All season long, Bachelor Nation has been waiting for one much-hyped conversation between Clare Crawley and Chris Harrison. After Clare realized how much she wanted to be with contestant Dale Moss (and only contestant Dale Moss), Chris told her they couldn't continue the season the way it was going. Now that audiences have seen the moment that's been teased all season, the memes of Chris Harrison saying Clare blew up The Bachelorette are too perfect.

In the Oct. 27 episode, Clare refused to give out a group date rose after the comedy roast date led to a lot of jokes about Dale. Clare didn't appreciate the guys making fun of the "man of her dreams," and it became clear Clare truly only had eyes for Dale. So, in the Nov. 5 episode, Chris sat down to talk to Clare about how she wanted to move forward on the show. Clare told Chris that pretty much all she wanted was to spend more time with Dale and to be able to tell him how she felt about him. With Clare making the choice to focus all her time and energy on one guy, she officially "blew up The Bachelorette," as Chris so iconically put it.

After Clare's meeting with Chris, she got to have a one-on-one date with Dale, during which she shared her strong feelings with him. She was happy to hear those feelings were mutual. The pair talked about their parents and their hopes for the future, and then got to enjoy a private concert by The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart's Chris Watson and Bri Strauss.

The next morning, after spending the night with Dale, it was time for Clare to have her second meeting with Chris. This time, she let Chris know she told Dale she loved him, and that he reciprocated the feelings. Chris was shocked to hear about all these "unprecedented" moves in Bachelorette history, and so was Bachelor Nation.

At least after all the meetings and discussions, things worked out for Clare and Dale; the pair got engaged at the end of the Nov. 5 episode. Things worked out pretty will for Chris too, considering he got a new Bachelorette in the form of Tayshia Adams.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette continues on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.