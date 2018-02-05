The most important part of the Super Bowl has come and gone. No, not the final score, the halftime show. As you probably know, Justin Timberlake was this year's performer and he went through extenuating circumstances to create an unforgettable performance. Did he deliver? Well, tweets about Justin Timberlake's halftime show definitely had fans talking.

The performance was big... as expected. Following performers like Lady Gaga Bruno Mars, Beyoncé, and Katy Perry — Timberlake had some big Super Bowl sized shoes to fill.

Fans expected to get a front row seat to Timberlake's immense talent and powerful vocal range. Specifically, to dance and get down to his incredible voice. Jonathan Demme who created the documentary Justin Timberlake & The Tennessee Kids said this about Timberlake's 20/20 Experience Tour in Las Vegas,

I often wonder how other people perceive him. Does everyone realize what a magnificent voice he has? That he has an incredible range, without being show-offy?

He delivered. Timberlake opened with "Rock You Body" and eventually transitioned into "Sexyback." Honestly, Timberlake is SUCH a good dancer (I think I forgot how good), and it did sound like he was singing live.

After jumping around on the stage for a few songs, JT took to the mic and brought us the classic "Suit and Tie" suave we know and love. A live marching band was featured alongside the singer.

Timberlake even took a stab at playing the piano during the show. IS THERE NOTHING HE CAN'T DO?

Prince even amazingly made an appearance. The late and great singer was digitally projected in his hometown arena to sing along with Timberlake — fans loved every minute.

Obvioulsy, Twitter is lit with comments about the performance.

When the news was first announced that Timberlake would be taking over the halftime show, reviews were mixed. Many fans were upset that Timberlake was invited back after the "Nipplegate" incident during the 2004 Super Bowl. One of the most talked about halftime shows ever, Timberlake pulled a piece of fabric off Janet Jackson's costume revealing a wardrobe malfunction and Jackson's exposed breast.

404's VHS Collection on YouTube

People called out the double standard and made the assumption that Jackson was "banned" from ever performing again.

A NFL spokesperson told TMZ that "there is no ban." The rep continued,

We are not going to comment on any speculation regarding potential guests. There may be no guests. Along with Pepsi, we’re excited to have Justin Timberlake.

Timberlake divulged that his last performance didn't really come up as a topic of conversation before he officially signed on as the halftime performer. As reported by CNN, he told Beats 1's Zane Lowe,

To be honest, [there] wasn't too much of a conversation, just one of those things where we go, 'We're not gonna ...' What do you want me to say, like, 'We're not gonna do that again?'

According to Timberlake, he "stumbled through" his first halftime performance. The singer continued,

You know, to be quite honest, I had my wires crossed. And it's something that you have to look back on and go, like, 'OK, well, you know, you can't change what's happened, but, you know, you can move forward and learn from it.'

Timberlake said that he and Jackson resolved the situation after the performance, and there's no bad blood between them. Timberlake added,

Yeah, and I don't know that a lot of people know that. I mean, I don't think it's my job to do that, because you value the relationships that you do have with people.

Beats 1 Radio on YouTube

Of course, that statement released by the NFL regarding Jackson added to the speculation that Jackson would join Timberlake on stage. However, those rumors were squashed by Timberlake's former N*SYNC bandmate and friend, Joey Fatone. The singer said about Timberlake,

He's not that kind of person — he's not controversial. He is in a sense, but not in the sense that he'd do it deliberately.

That was depressing enough, but Fatone didn't stop with the bad news. As fans brainstormed the potential wow-worthy act Timberlake would come up with for Super Bowl LII — of course the idea of a N*SYNC reunion started circulating. He flat-out confirmed to TMZ that our dream reunion was not happening. He said,

I'm here [at dinner] right now. If I was doing something [at the Super Bowl] I'd be in rehearsals right now, so obviously there's your proof. Nothing. And there's nothing wrong with that, he's doing his thing.

Womp, womp. STOP CRUSHING MY DREAMS, JOEY FATONE.

Neither N*SYNC nor Janet Jackson made an appearance at Super Bowl LII, but Timberlake still delivered a memorable performance.