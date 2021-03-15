The 2021 Grammy Awards turned the heat up big time. On Sunday, March 14, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B rocked the ceremony with an unforgettable performance of their hit song, "WAP." It was the first time the rap duo had performed together since the song dropped in August 2020, and they did not disappoint. Just ask viewers, because the tweets about Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's Grammys "WAP" performance are thirsty.

