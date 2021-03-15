The 2021 Grammy Awards was full of unexpected moments, including a hilarious interaction between Megan Thee Stallion and Lizzo. It all started when the "Good As Hell" singer went on stage to announce the winner for Best New Artist. Lizzo was so excited to be back on the show she accidentally cussed on live TV. As soon as the words came out, she regretted it. Everyone at home was obviously baffled her speech didn't get bleeped, but no one was as surprised as Megan, who was sitting in the audience waiting to hear the results of BNA in person. As if the moment couldn't get any more iconic, Megan Thee Stallion's reaction to Lizzo swearing at the 2021 Grammys made it even funnier.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

