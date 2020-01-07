BTS announced their comeback album is called Map of the Soul: 7 on Jan. 7, and, now, the BTS ARMY is in a frenzy on Twitter. They knew BTS would be making their comeback in early 2020, but now that it's confirmed, they're more excited than ever. Actually, the tweets about BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 album title are all over the place emotionally.

A day before BTS announced their comeback, RM dropped his new track "Winter Flower" with Younha on Jan. 6. The song immediately went No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs Chart in the U.S., and fans were celebrating. With their focus on RM's latest collaboration, fans had no idea BTS would be announcing their new album the very next day, but that's exactly what happened.

The group's announcement on Weverse read,

Hello. BTS MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 will be released on Friday, Feb. 21. Pre-orders will begin on Thurs, Jan. 9. Additional details about the new release will be available on BTS Weverse and the Fan Cafe. We look forward to continued interest and support from all of our ARMY. Thank you!

The announcement made the BTS ARMY feel just about every emotion possible. Fans were excited BTS' comeback is in a few weeks, but they were equally as nervous for the same reason, since it basically gave them no time to prepare for what was about to come (obviously, amazing music). After reading the comeback announcement, fans were also scratching their heads for one particular reason: the album title.

Previously, fans believed the album would be called Map of the Soul: Shadow or Map of the Soul: Ego because of a few clues hidden throughout BTS' "Intro: Persona" music video. In the video, "Persona," "Shadow," and "Ego" were written repeatedly on a chalkboard in the background, leading fans to believe BTS would be releasing yet another album trilogy, with their albums being Persona, Shadow, and Ego in that order.

Now that fans know BTS' new album is called Map of the Soul: 7, fans can't believe they were wrong.

Some members of the BTS ARMY were already theorizing as to what the "7" could possibly mean.

Fans can expect some answers to their questions when Map of the Soul: 7 arrives on Feb. 21.