The Timeline Of Channing Tatum & Jessie J's Relationship Is A Wild Ride

When Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their separation in April 2018 after nine years of marriage, fans of the iconic Step Up couple were devastated. Within five months of their divorce, both Tatum and Dewan moved on with other people. While Dewan and her new partner, actor Steve Kazee, are expecting their first child, Tatum and his new love, singer Jessie J, are taking things a little slower. Channing Tatum and Jessie J's relationship timeline shows, despite a few bumps along the road, their love is strong.

From being there for each other's personal milestones and overcoming the difficulties of a long-distance relationship, to standing up to internet trolls trying to tear them down, Tatum and Jessie have already faced so much together. Here's a full breakdown of the couple's relationship timeline, so you're completely up to speed.

September 2018: Rumors Spread That Tatum Is Dating Someone New

Five months after Tatum's split from Dewan in April, People reported the Magic Mike star launched himself back into the dating scene, although he was reportedly just "having fun" at the time.

October 2018: Jessie & Tatum Are Spotted Out

A month after Tatum reportedly began dating again, a fan tweeted they had seen Tatum and Jessie playing mini-golf together. "Who knew a mini golf job could be so crazy... Jessie J and Channing Tatum came in to play a round," the user wrote in a now-deleted tweet, according to People.

Soon after, a source told the publication the pair was seeing each other, although their relationship was still "very new." By the end of the month, Tatum and Dewan had officially filed for divorce.

November 2018: Things Get Instagram Official

Jessie attended the opening night of Tatum's Magic Mike Live show in London on Nov. 10, and she couldn't help but share her excitement on the 'Gram.

"Magic Mike London Opening night," Jessie captioned her shirtless photo of Tatum, along with a few bicep emojis. "Congratulations @channingtatum what a show... Ladies and Gentlemen you don't want to miss this."

INSTAGRAM

Only a few days later, Tatum attended Jessie's London concert on Nov. 13, where she opened up about a deeply personal experience.

"I was told four years ago that I can’t ever have children," she said at the time, according to US Weekly. "If you’ve ever experienced anything with this or have seen somebody else go through it or have lost a child, then please know you’re not alone in your pain and I’m thinking of you when I sing this song."

Watch the moment near the 34:28 mark below.

Lana Leksa on YouTube

After the show, Tatum commended Jessie in a sweet Instagram post. "This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow," Tatum wrote.

March 2019: They Turn Up The PDA In London

Fans knew from Tatum and Jessie's gushy IG posts that they were getting close, but fans didn't know whether they were actually an item, since they had yet to officially confirm anything. While in London in March 2019, the couple was photographed holding hands, which fans believed was a good sign their relationship was moving forward.

Later that month, Tatum slid into Jessie's DMs with a poem written especially for her, and Jessie posted it to her IG Story. "Yes, I won't rest till I caress Fresh face Jess. I will finesse till Success. Never digres [sic]. Just progress. Bless," the message (which Jessie drew a heart around, FYI) read.

INSTAGRAM

Jessie's 31st birthday came at the end of March, and Tatum gushed about his love for her on Instagram. "Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light," he captioned a photo of Jessie on Instagram. "You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire. You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby."

April 2019: The First Chessie Selfie

Instead of writing a sweet caption for Tatum's 39th birthday, Jessie let a rare selfie with him do the talking.

INSTAGRAM

June 2019: Jessie Opens Up About Their Relationship

Rumors claiming Jessie and Tatum were ready to get married and have a baby together started to spread, but Jessie was quick to shut them down.

"Just because he’s Channing Tatum everyone’s kind of sped us up into this, like, 'Are you getting married? Are you doing this?'" she shared in a June 2019 interview with Heart Breakfast. "I mean, I've been in relationships for a lot longer than Chan and I have in the last four, five years, but they're not famous so no one really cares... We're having a lovely time. And I'm very, very respectful of his situation and his [privacy]."

Watch Jessie confront the rumors near the 1:50 mark below.

November 2019: The Pair Takes A Break

After dating for over a year, Tatum and Jessie reportedly split sometime in November 2019 , according to Us Weekly. However, a source told the publication. "They are still really close and still good friends."

Apparently, it all came down to complications caused by the stars' long-distance relationship. Tatum reportedly wanted to stay in LA with his daughter, Everly, while Jessie preferred to be in England.

January 2020: They Can't Stay Apart

Their breakup didn't last long. On Jan. 22, E! News reported the couple reconnected. "They took a few weeks apart but ultimately decided they really care about each other," the source said.

Just two days later, Tatum shared a PDA-filled selfie with Jessie, confirming they were totally back on.

Tatum and Jessie's reunion didn't sit well with everyone, however. One fan took to Tatum's comment section to say they preferred him with Dewan. "Jenna looks better with you," the fan wrote in a now-deleted post.

Rather than ignore the comment, Tatum chose to defend his girlfriend and his relationship. "Why don't you seriously think about what your [sic] doing," he wrote. "It's hurtful and i ain't about it. If you can't not be a horrible hatful [sic] person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty that jess is... please kindly get TF out of here... Ain't no body [sic] more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess."