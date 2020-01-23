Time to grab some tissues and wipe those tears away because Channing Tatum and Jessie J are reportedly back together after their rumored split in November. "They took a few weeks apart but ultimately decided they really care about each other," a source reportedly told E! News on Jan. 22, claiming that the actor and singer are "fully back together." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Channing and Jessie to confirm the claims they're back together and did not hear back in time for publication.)

The source added that Channing and Jessie "seem very happy to be spending time together again." And they're reportedly not just happy in the mildly content way your mom and dad are after a successful trip to Costco. "Jessie has been staying at Channing's house this past week," the source continued. "They are super giddy around each other." Yep, they're giddy. Giddy! Like two lovestruck teens.

News of Channing and Jessie's reported split first made headlines on Dec. 19. “Channing Tatum and Jessie J broke up about a month ago,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly. “They are still really close and still good friends.” Multiple sources reportedly confirmed the news to People the same day. “There wasn’t any drama," the first of People's sources reportedly explained. "They just decided to part ways and are still good friends."

Giles Anderson - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Distance apparently played a large role in their decision to part ways, according to a second source who reportedly spoke to People at the time. “Channing and Jessie have different priorities and focuses that don’t really align,” the source reportedly told People. “They had a fun relationship, but it just didn’t work out. Channing needs to be in LA a lot so he can spend time with Everly. Jessie prefers England. They are still friendly, though.” So, I think that explains why the couple would reportedly be "giddy" about the chance to spend time together living under the same roof.

Fans first started speculating about a potential reunion between the two stars after they were spotted shopping together in Los Angeles on Jan. 12. "They were both dressed down in sweats and trying to be low-key," a witness reportedly told E! News of the couple's outing. "No PDA but both were in great moods and together the whole time while giving their opinions on different items."

Kelly Defina/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Here's to hoping the reports are true and these two lovebirds are actually back together and as "giddy" as ever.