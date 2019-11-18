The Thanksgiving Food To Make With Your Partner, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

It's not always easy to know what you and your boo should bring to Thanksgiving dinner. Do you steal the show with a pan-roasted citrus glazed turkey? Slide-in with a store-bought can of cranberry sauce? Spend three months perfecting a sourdough bread starter for your handmade dinner rolls? With seemingly endless options, if you're stressed about finding the perfect Thanksgiving food to make with your partner, knowing how your zodiac sign factors in can be a second helping of helpful.

While Thanksgiving is a time to relax and reflect, preparing enough food for the big day can be stressful. If you and your boo have different cooking styles, dietary restrictions, or conflicting schedules, finding the time to mull cider or peel carrots may feel impossible. Of course, Thanksgiving can be whatever you make of it. And whether you skip the four-course meal for a slice of pizza or recreate every Bon Appétit Thanksgiving recipe so well that Brad Leone and Claire Saffitz would cry, the best part of Thanksgiving is being with the people you love.

Of course, if you're looking to get your hands dirty, here is the best Thanksgiving food to make with your boo, astrologically speaking.

Shutterstock

Aries (March 21–April 19): A Seasonal Cocktail Fire sign Aries likes to get the party started. Rather than spend all morning in the kitchen with their boo, they'll want to team up and play bartender, which will mean getting to talk to everyone at the party and making all sorts of seasonal fall drinks.

Taurus (April 20–May 20): A Gourmet Pumpkin Pie Luxurious Taurus eats dessert before dinner. Heck, this bull eats dessert instead of dinner. With every tooth in their mouth a sweet tooth, they'll love nothing more than baking a spiced pumpkin pie or rich chocolate ganache cake with their partner.

Gemini (May 21–June 20): A Cheese Plate These twins love to talk. It's no wonder their ideal Thanksgiving food is something they can carry around, like a cheese plate or passed hors d'oeuvres, encouraging everyone to get off their seats and mingle.

Cancer (June 21–July 22): Stuffing Tender Cancer is all about comfort. They'll love whipping up some filling stuffing in their jammies with their boo, ensuring that everyone has enough food and is feeling safe and validated at the table.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22): The Turkey Leo lives for drama and likes to be the star of the show. It's no wonder that they'll want to cook a turkey with their boo for Thanksgiving because that means the party can't start until they arrive. Whether they go for a citrus glaze or a dry rub, this lion is all about the turkey.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22): Homemade Sourdough Rolls If you need something meticulous done, call a Virgo. A list-maker and detail lover, Virgo will love making bread from scratch with their partner, especially following all of the intense directions.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22): Mashed Potatoes Social Libra loves to be loved. When it comes to making Thanksgiving food with their boo, they'll demand to make something that's versatile and popular. Cue: mashed potatoes, perfect for vegetarians, gluten-free divas, and carnivores all alike.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21): Gravy Intense Scorpio is way more savory than a sweet. Dark and full of flavor, they'll love stewing over a perfect gravy with their partner adding all the spices they desire.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21): Spicy Brussel Sprouts Fire sign Sag is adventurous and daring. Not one to stick to tradition, they'll enjoy putting their own spicy spin on fried Brussels sprouts, with tons of local herbs and niche seasonings that they've picked up during their worldly travels.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan.19): Cranberry Sauce Honestly, Capricorn and their SO are more likely to stop to pick up a can of cranberry sauce from the store (after working all night) than make it together. Nevertheless, this sea goat is tangier than they appear.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18): A Fruit Salad This water bearer beats to their own vessel. Quirky and earnest, they'll love making a large amount of something a little off-season, like a fruit salad, with their partner this Thanksgiving. Extra points for added Jell-O or fruitcake crumbles.