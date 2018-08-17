What goes through your mind when you think of the full moon? Is it the werewolves that supposedly come alive, howling at it all evening long? Is it perhaps the magic that flows under its glowing gaze? As for me, the full moon immediately makes me think of its soft reflection over a body of water at night; the way it drags the tides higher across the sand. It simply cannot be denied that the moon and every body of water on Earth have an unbreakable connection with each other. And, since so much of this Earth is made of water (including ourselves), the moon's spiritual importance in our lives seems ridiculously obvious to me. But, I digress. It's just that the Sturgeon Moon 2018 meaning is currently emblazoning images of a full moon hanging over a misty sea straight across my imagination.

Scheduled to rise at 7:56 a.m. ET on Aug. 26, 2018, according to Space.com, the August full moon is deeply entrenched in the history of our North American ecosystem, so prepare to be transported back to a time when our underwater world looked quite different than it does now.

Where does the full moon get its name, exactly? Well, according to Farmer's Almanac, Native American culture. Since ancient times, Native American societies have abided by the lunar cycle in order to distinguish the passing of time. While modern civilization now uses the trusty 365-day Gregorian calendar, the Native American tribes this continent began with titled each full moon with a descriptor that evokes imagery from the current season. For example, last month's Thunder Moon comes from the summer lightning that July is known for. The Strawberry Moon of June is named after all the strawberries ripening during that time.

You're probably also wondering what on Earth a sturgeon and our August full moon have in common. Trust me, I was wondering exactly the same thing, because this title seems to come right out of the left field. Unlike the mystical, dreamy vibes of most other full moon titles, the sturgeon is instead a colossal, prehistoric creature.

According to TimeAndDate.com, sturgeon once swam through the lakes and rivers of North America in large populations, especially during the month of August. However, that time is unfortunately long gone, because due to overfishing, sturgeon are currently listed as an endangered species by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

And to imagine these fish swimming in large varieties throughout our waters is truly stunning, especially when you think about how they can grow up to six feet long and weigh up to 200 pounds, according to TimeAndDate.com. Literally known by some as a "living fossil," females can live as long as 200 years. I mean, it's no wonder the Native Americans were absolutely enchanted by these creatures, so much so that they named the August full moon after them.

The fact that our Sturgeon full moon will also be in Pisces, the mutable water sign that is literally symbolized by two fishes chasing each other's tails, is almost way too appropriate. Not only will this full moon conjure images of ancient water worlds and gargantuan freshwater creatures, it will also have you swimming through the waters of your heart and soul.

Known for its intense sensitivity, emotional depth, and ties to the spirit realm, this full moon will have you dreaming of profound truths and brainstorming beautiful ideas. It will be a perfect time to forgive yourself for past transgressions, meditate with an intention in mind, and create art just for the sake of creating art. Under this Pisces Sturgeon Moon, you will be journeying through time, space, and ancient ecosystems that are completely unlike your own.