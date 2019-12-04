If the thought of winning free Starbucks makes you want to jump for joy, you'll be glad to hear that the famous coffee company is bringing back its sweepstakes that'll make it possible. The Starbucks For Life game is back, so if you like the sound of free coffee, get ready to test your hand at luck for a chance to win some incredible prizes.

Available via the Starbucks app, Starbucks Rewards Members can start playing Starbucks For Life for a chance to win... well, free Starbucks for life. Playing the game itself is super easy — you just tap the Snow Globe to shake it, and you'll get an Instant Win or a Starbucks For Life game piece to collect toward a prize. Your first play is free without the need to make any purchases. You can also earn another play free by filling out a form. To earn more play entries, you have to complete qualifying purchases with a registered Starbucks Card or through the Starbucks app. Completing weekly challenges will give you entries toward playing, too.

Starbucks For Life sounds pretty great, but what does winning free coffee for life actually mean? Well, Starbucks For Life actually translates to a daily credit for either one food or one beverage item at participating locations in the United States for 30 years. So yeah, the prize may not be valid for your entire lifespan from here on out, but 30 years of a free item from Starbucks every day sounds legendary as it is.

Unfortunately, though, only one person can win the grand prize of Starbucks For Life, so you may be wondering what other prizes are available to win if you play. Starbucks says there are over 2 million prizes, which include discounts and free coffee. Some other prizes include free Starbucks for one year, six months, three months, and one month. Other prizes listed within game include a Playstation Now prize pack, two free movie tickets, and the opportunity to win Starbucks Stars, Instant Wins, and Extra Play entry.

The fine print here is pretty simple. You've just got to be 18 or older to play, a resident of the United States, and a member of the Starbucks Rewards program. The promotion officially ends on Jan. 6, 2020, but until that end date, you can receive two chances to play per day, plus you may earn bonus plays.

With the opportunity to win fun prizes from Starbucks for purchases you're probably making regardless of the contest, why wouldn't you sign up ASAP? Grab your Peppermint Mocha, Eggnog Latte, or the new Irish Cream Cold Brew and start collecting entries. Plus, don't forget to grab your first entry free, so you can get a head start on collecting game pieces or Instant Wins.