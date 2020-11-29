Happy eclipse season. The Gemini-Sagittarius axis is currently being activated, and it's symbolic of the quest for knowledge and the ability to connect with your immediate environment. Keeping this in mind, the spiritual meaning of the November 2020 lunar eclipse is here to remind the collective that the truth will set you free, despite how shocking and/or paradoxical.

Are you ready to turn the page on another powerful chapter in your life? Lunar eclipses are powerful full moons, and they occur when the earth casts its shadow on the moon. A symbol of completion and permanence, lunar eclipses highlight themes that have been hidden from you. Remember, the moon governs the unconscious mind, and eclipses bring emotional resets that help declutter unconscious fears that no longer serve you.

According to TimeAndDate.com, this is the last penumbral lunar eclipse of the year, and those who reside in North and South America, Australia, and parts of Asia will be able to witness 82 percent of the full moon turn a shade darker during the maximum phase of this eclipse. Igniting exactly eight degrees of Mercury-ruled Gemini, take a second to think back to the new moon in May 2020, as this lunar eclipse will be your cosmic culmination from the heavens.

Clemens Peters / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

The Spiritual Meaning Of The Lunar Eclipse In Gemini 2020: Nov. 30 At 4:30 a.m. EST

Happening on Monday, Nov. 30 at 4:30 a.m. EST, this will be the first of two eclipses, as they come in pairs. Since the nodes of the moon are currently activating the Gemini-Sagittarius axis of knowledge, the second eclipse will be a new moon total solar eclipse in Jupiter-ruled Sagittarius on Dec. 14. Please note: Despite the obvious polarity between both of these mutable energies, there's still something they both have in common, and that's wisdom. Looking at these zodiac archetypes more intricately, Gemini's mercurial mind is more preoccupied with the grains of sand (the actual facts), as opposed to Jupiter-ruled Sagittarius, who prefers to focus on the box of sand and the bigger picture.

Speaking of Gemini, the element air cannot be contained, which explains why air signs — Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius — are more independent than most. More importantly, the element air is symbolic of one's intellect and ability to process information. For instance, when your lungs take in fresh air, the oxygen levels in your blood go up and eventually circulate to your brain. This is what influences your ability to concentrate and remember information. Governed by clever Mercury — the messenger of the gods — Gemini's mutable modality has the ability to tap into their right and left brain, which is precisely what makes them so skeptical.

Keeping this in mind, and in addition to the lunar eclipse touching down on eight degrees Gemini in your birth chart, the way you process information will be pivotal theme right before and throughout this eclipse series, so pay attention to what comes up for you during this time. Also, there's always more than one side to every story, which essentially means there's no such thing as right or wrong. This, of course, is where Gemini's non-conformist attitude comes in, but more importantly, this energy is challenging the collective to observe, break down, and analyze the duality that exists in everything, especially when it comes to current events.

There will be a lot of information (Gemini) coming forth simultaneously, individually and collectively, during this time. Although, it's still up to you to keep an open mind, while the sun in Sagittarius continues to shed light on the bigger picture. In other words, don't lose sight of the moral of the story, despite its juicy tidbits. There is pivotal information coming forth, and it will speak to wherever eight degrees of Gemini falls in your birth chart.