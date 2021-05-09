In astrology, the moon is the celestial body that rules over your inner world. It's connected to the part of you that guides your intuition, your subconscious, and your emotions. The moon keeps all your secrets and protects your shadow side, yet it somehow manages to inspire every action you take. It's at the heart of everything you do. In fact, it is your heart. That's why each phase of the lunar cycle has such a mysterious but piercing impact on your state of being. As the moon shifts, you shift. As the moon moves through her 28-day journey, you journey along with her. That's why the spiritual meaning of the May 2021 new moon is so important. After all, it's kickstarting the next journey.

The new moon is when the moon is literally hidden behind the shadow of night, which means that it's nowhere to be seen. As the moon takes a break from radiating its glowing light throughout the night sky, this phase of the lunar cycle provides you with a moment of release and renewal. Think of the new moon as a spiritual reset that wipes your internal slate clean, allowing you to start over. Let it be the moment you let go of all the stress, worry, and foreign energy that's been clouding your mental space.

As you let go of the baggage from the past, the new moon will also guide you toward a new beginning. This "new beginning" may not always feel intense or sudden, but it will be a slight energetic shift that will guide you toward new things and instill new emotions within you. That's why this is such a beautiful time to set an intention or even perform a ritual that's centered on whatever it is you'd like this new moon to represent.

Each new moon contains its own brand of energy and potential. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming May 2021 new moon:

The May 2021 New Moon Takes Place On May 11 At 2:59 p.m. ET

Taking place in fixed earth sign Taurus, this new moon will tap into your practical sensibilities. Taurus is a zodiac sign that's associated with money, long-term goals, and building something in a literal and physical sense. Taurus exists in the material realm, where the ground beneath you supports you, so let this new moon encourage you to create something for yourself that is tangible and real. Draw up the blueprints, acquire the resources you need, and most importantly, have the patience to see it through to the end. When Taurus decides it will do something, it's a decision this zodiac sign sticks to.

This new moon is also encouraging you to feel more grounded. In life, it's easy to rush through everything. You may be thinking more about your next appointment or all the errands you need to run more than the moment that you're inhabiting right now. Taurus is a zodiac sign that's intrinsically connected to all five of the human senses (sight, sound, taste, touch, and smell). During this new moon, make the commitment to titillating and soothing these senses in a more intentional and meaningful way. This could be as simple as stopping to smell the roses during your daily walk or taking a hot bath filled with lavender oil before bed. Get back down to the basics and reconnect with your body.

Taurus is a slow-moving and graceful zodiac sign that doesn't need to move fast because it's taking its time soaking up the here and now. Let this new moon bring you the patience needed to bring a project to completion or simply live the present moment to the fullest.