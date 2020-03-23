Having faith goes a long way. Knowing the universe has your back, no matter what, is enough to help you push through the chaos. Spring is here and there's a new moon, which means new beginnings aren't far behind. The spiritual meaning of the March 2020 new moon is about releasing the fear and embracing the uncertainty. Nothing in life is promised, but if there's one thing these current events can teach the world it's be present. Today is today; don't worry about tomorrow. Appreciate the beauty all around you; the best things in life are free until you take them for granted.

Something as simple as taking a brisk walk with friends through your favorite neighborhood, or stopping by a quaint coffee shop you love on your way to work, is pretty impossible right now. You really never know what you have until it's gone. March was a big wake-up call, but it's time to move on. Aries season is here and the last thing this cardinal fire sign does is dwell. It's time to take a deep breath and start again.

New Moon In Aries 2020: Tuesday, March 24

The new moon phase marks the beginning of a brand-new lunar cycle. This is when the moon sits between the Earth and the sun, and the sunlight reflects onto the dark side of the moon. You never see this from Earth, because the moon becomes invisible, which also represents the transformation about to take place. Remember, when the moon renews itself, you are given the chance to do the same thing. This is a clean slate from the heavens; an opportunity to start again and put your best foot forward. More importantly, the sun and the moon join forces in the same sign during the new moon phase, which creates a supercharged energy boost from the heavens.

The zodiac archetype, on the other hand, colors the overall theme, which in this case is Mars-ruled Aries. As you know, Aries is the first sign in the zodiac, not to mention the sign that kicks of the spring season every year. Needless to say, to say the potency swirling from this lunation is fertile would be an understatement. However, before you can make sense of this celestial new beginning, you need to understand the essence of Aries. Governed by none other than the hot-headed and aggressive god of war, aka Mars, Aries is the epitome of leadership, but without courage, stamina, and self-confidence, there is no leader.

The Spiritual Meaning Of The New Moon

Sounds almost too easy, but the simple act of being present goes a long way. Feeling confident in your skin goes far beyond the superficialities of the world. Embracing the uncertainty like a fierce warrior, especially because you know there's absolutely nothing you can do other than hope for the best, is enough to switch a positive mindset. In the end, you are what you think about every single day, but instead of worrying about things out of your control, think about the things you do have control of and make the best of it.

This lunation is here to remind the world to find strength in themselves, despite the circumstances. You are here for a reason, so when you invoke your inner strength, make sure you also pray for peace of mind.