The 28-day lunar cycle represents the constant process of growth. As the moon swells and subsides, your spirit flows along with it. That's because, in astrology, the moon rules over your innermost thoughts, your deepest emotions, and the part of you that lingers in your subconscious. As the moon changes zodiac signs every two days, it continually impacts your mood and your emotional focus, making each day a new experience. However, some phases of the lunar cycle are more significant than others. In fact, the lunar cycle would go absolutely nowhere without the new moon. This is when it all begins, coloring the rest of the journey with its energy. The spiritual meaning of the April 2021 new moon will tell you all you need to know about what's coming next.

When the new moon takes place, the moon is buried beneath the shadow of night, nowhere to be seen. This image describes the nature of the new moon perfectly, because the moon can be thought of as a seed being planted in the fertile soil of the sky. After all, the new moon represents something "new"; it literally jumpstarts the engine of the lunar cycle, encouraging you to let go of the past and press on the gas pedal as you embark on your next adventure.

A beautiful way to optimize the energy of the new moon is by setting an intention or a goal. Whatever you start on the new moon will guide you forward, steering your energetic focus toward your commitment. In fact, you will see the way your intention came to fruition by the time the corresponding full moon takes place six months later. Don't believe it? Try experimenting with this. When the upcoming new moon in Aries takes place on April 11, start something new. By the time the full moon in Aries takes place on Oct. 20, whatever you started will have grown and evolved, revealing to you the results of your efforts.

But let's talk about why you really came here, which is to understand what the upcoming new moon is all about:

The Spiritual Meaning Of The April 2021 New Moon In Aries: April 11 at 10:30 p.m. ET

The reason the new moon is such a rejuvenating and motivating experience is because this is when the sun — ruler of your outward character, your ego, and your sense of self — forms a conjunction with the moon — ruler of your emotional inner world. When these two celestial bodies come together, they align your secret self with your known self, providing you with a burst of focused energy that pushes you forward.

This particular new moon takes place in cardinal fire sign Aries. To make matters more intense, the sun, moon, Mercury, and Venus will all be in Aries. That means this new moon packs a real punch, because Aries is one of the most aggressively forward-moving signs in all the zodiac. After all, Aries is the first sign in the zodiac, carrying with it all the energetic qualities of starting something new with an overwhelming level of enthusiasm. In essence, Aries goes forward without any previous experiences to hold it back. Aries doesn't focus on fear and trepidation because it marches into the future without worry. In fact, Aries is so forward-moving that it can also be ruthless and impulsive, highlighting the necessity of a little more critical thinking before taking action.

The Aries new moon may feel like a blast of turbo-energy, tapping into your deepest desire to succeed. As Aries flushes through your system, it lights a fire beneath your need to be the best and win the game. Embrace this Aries new moon and let it remind you of what you're most passionate about.