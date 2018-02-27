Today is an epic day, and I think you all will agree with me when I tell you why. Did you know that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting married? You did? Great. Well, did you know that the Spice Girls are performing at the royal wedding? YES, YOU HEARD ME CORRECTLY, and now we can all officially spice up our life with this news.

As we all know, our favorite ladies have been making a bit of a comeback in recent news. In February, Victoria Beckham (or, known to all my 90's girls as, Posh Spice) took to Instagram and showed an updated photo of the Spice Girls reunited, leading many to speculate as to whether or not the gang will be reuniting for a Spice Girls tour. While the answer to that is unconfirmed, we have 100%, full-on confirmation that the Spice Girls were invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

I could literally die of happiness right now.

According to TMZ, Mel B (Scary Spice, obvi) went on The Real on Tuesday, and spoke about how she will be attending the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle... along with ALL OF THE OTHER SPICE GIRLS. She also says they might actually be performing!

The Real Daytime on YouTube

While she doesn't exactly say the words, when asked if the Spice Girls will be performing, she throws up her cards as if to say, "I can't legally say it, but I will shake my head knowingly and throw my hands in the air to convey the message."

And convey the message it did.

After seeing this clip, fans took to Twitter to freak the hell out, because WHY WOULD WE NOT?

