Even the best full moons are often an overwhelming, energy-draining experience. After all, this is when the sun and the moon — the two most important planets in all of the zodiac — form an exact opposition. The sun rules over external self and your overall character, while the moon rules over your internal self and your subconscious thoughts and feelings. When the two of these oppose each other, a battle between these two sides of yourself ensue. The result? A sweeping, spiritual shift from within. Even though the Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius zodiac signs will have the worst September 2020 full moon, it will still bring powerful revelations their way; revelations that will help them make the right decisions going forward.

Taking place on Sept. 2 at 1:22 a.m. ET, this full moon lands in spiritual, empathetic, imaginative, and dreamy Pisces. That fact in and of itself makes this full moon an incredibly intense one. Pisces strips you of your outer barriers, making your spirit susceptible to vibrations that may not have affected you before. That's why Pisces is famous for being such an emotional, moody, and sentimental zodiac sign. It literally can't help but feel all of the feelings. When there's a full moon in this zodiac sign, the emotional temperature is heightened, pushing you to feel everything that you've been avoiding or repressing.

Pisces can also be an incredibly irrational zodiac sign due to the fact that it's associated with a vivid dreamworld and a sparkling imagination. While Pisces can take you to distant wonderlands, it can also take you to dark and dreary landscapes if you're not careful. Remember to focus on the facts when the moon is in Pisces, as you may start believing in something that's not even real.

Here's why fire signs may be in for a rough Pisces full moon:

Aries: You're Finally Allowing Yourself To Feel Your Feelings

Where are all these emotions coming from, Aries? Well, they've always been circulating within you. It's just that you've been distracting yourself with daily life and doing what you have to do to survive. You've been putting bandages over gaping wounds and hoping they'll do the trick. However, this full moon will reveal all of the pains that still needs healing, and the first step to healing these pains is to allow yourself to actually feel them. Acknowledge your feelings instead of ignoring them and let them make you stronger.

Leo: You're Acknowledging Your Self-Destructive Tendencies

When the going gets tough, you may have some impulsive habits that keep you locked into toxic cycles instead of allow you to break free. Perhaps the way you've dealt with pain has created even more pain in the long run. However, this full moon is highlighting all your self-destructive tendencies and asking you to be better to yourself. You may have grown attached to these tendencies. In fact, it's possible they're all you've ever known. Now's the time for you to accept that you deserve better and the person who can give you something better is you.

Sagittarius: You're Embracing Deep Shifts In Your Personal Life

Being the mutable sign that you are, you embrace change. In fact, when things stay the same for too long, you start to feel constricted, Sagittarius. However, there are some things you never want to change, and these things lie closest to your heart. When your heart is being forced to detach itself from something it has grown to love, you very much find yourself wanting things to stay the same. However, sometimes your personal life needs to change before it becomes better suited to the person you're becoming. It's the deepest, most profound change imaginable.