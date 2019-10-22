If you've been on the hunt for a winter accessory, now's your chance to get your hands on a seasonal bag that'll undoubtedly make a fashion statement at your next holiday party. It's a sparkly see-through purse that comes with a six-pack of booze inside, and if that doesn't sound holiday-ready, then I don't know what does. The Ruffino Prosecco Holiday Six-Pack is a limited-edition boozy accessory that might just be the highlight of your holiday season.

In press materials sent to Elite Daily, Ruffino Prosecco shared details about the newest iteration of its boozy bag. It's a transparent tote adorned with festive glitter, designed specifically to show off the six (yes, six!) 187-milliliter mini bottles of Ruffino Prosecco inside. The product description on the ReserveBar website reads, "This custom, gold-flecked bag, from Brooklyn-based designer StickyBaby makes toting your favorite bubbly to holiday soirees [and] Friendsgiving dinners both easy and chic."

If you're 21 years old or older, you can pre-order this celebratory holiday gift for $100 on the Reserve Bar website. That might sound a little pricy at first, but if you think about it, you could split it with five friends and each get a mini bottle for just over $16.50 per person. As for the festive tote, you can always try a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants-esque sharing schedule if you're into that kind of thing.

The six-packs will ship the week of Nov. 1, which is just in time for Thanksgiving. Once you're finished with the six-pack of booze (it'll go fast) you can purchase a refill for just $32. Also, it's important to note that the product only delivers in California, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Nevada, and New York, so make your holiday plans accordingly.

The bag itself is worth doting over. It's a custom bag made by the Brooklyn-based designer StickyBaby, which has a wooden handle for easy carrying. There are also movable inserts inside the bag to keep the bottles of booze in place. The bag is even designed with such durability that you can add ice inside to keep your drinks cool as your holiday gathering heats up. Of course, you should be careful not to open the bottles until you get to your destination, because even during the holidays, you can't just swig in the streets.

The first prosecco purse by ReserveBar and StickyBaby was released this past summer for what ReserveBar described as "six pack season," per press materials send to Elite Daily. Not surprisingly, the plastic tote was a big hit of the season, and now it's gotten a holiday glow-up, so you can sip all the way through New Year's Day.

Courtesy of Ruffino

If you're looking for other boozy gifts this season, there are plenty to choose from. Boozy advent calendars have been a big hit, and you can choose from offerings like Aldi's 2019 Wine Advent Calendar, which is filled with 24 unique wines from regions around the world like South Africa and Australia. Each 187-milliliter bottle of vino is hidden behind a flap so that the countdown to Christmas is exciting as ever. It costs $69.99 at Aldi and will hit shelves on Nov. 6.

With plenty of boozy options for celebrating the holidays this year, you can't go wrong. Of course, getting a super cute accessory with your happy hour sip is a win-win.