You may have just started preparing for fall now that October is finally here, but there's also no better time to start getting ready for holiday festivities. You don't want to be left scratching your head come December, so why not get a jump on the shopping? When fielding different presents ideas this year, you'll want to consider gifting an advent calendar. Since the fun present is a classic crowd-pleaser, why not take it up a notch by giving your friends and family a boozy advent calendar this year? Drinks by the Dram's 2019 Tequila Advent Calendar is the booziest way to kick off the countdown to Christmas.

By this point, a boozy advent calendar might not be the most novel idea, but it sure is a great way to count down to the holiday. If you want to do that with mini bottles of tequila, Drinks by the Dram, the beverage company behind this festive gift, is already taking pre-orders for its 2019 Tequila Advent Calendars. According to the The Spirit Co., one of the retailers selling the calendar, the calendars from should ship out in early October, so commence the countdown to the countdown!

OK, now for what's in this liquored-up calendar. The calendar contains 24 different, handmade 30-milliliter drams of tequila that'll get you through long days of Christmas anticipation in liquid style. (FYI, dram is a Scottish word that means "a small drink of whisky or other spirits.") The tequilas are from boutique producers and world-renowned brands across Mexico, so you'll get a boozy experience that's both authentic and high quality. The Drinks by the Dram website lists a good portion of the blanco, extra añejo, and reposado tequilas that will be available. Don Julio Añejo Tequila, Herencia Mexicana Tequila Extra Añejo, and Corazon Blanco are just some of the many tequilas you'll find in the diverse offering.

If you're ready to make this the year of tequila, head over to The Spirit Co. website and pre-order a calendar for $128. Note that there are some restrictions to shipping: Spirit cannot deliver alcohol to P.O. boxes, universities and schools, and certain states. Check to see if they'll deliver to your state by heading to the shipping information portion on the website.

There are a whole lot of boozy advent calendars to choose from this year, so it's a good idea to consider the other ones on the market before you make a decision. The other calendars that stood out to me on Spirit's website are the Bourbon Advent Calendar and the Scotch Whiskey Advent Calendar, which both cost $153. The Bourbon Advent Calendar is the ideal way to explore bourbon from across America, while the Scotch Whisky Advent Calendar features whiskies from across Scotland. You could easily pair these advent calendars with your Tequila Advent Calendar order, because gift-giving is definitely a case where the more, the merrier.

If you're more inclined to hard seltzer, check out the Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar by Give Them Beer, which is available for pre-order for $59. It includes a can of White Claw and 11 other cans of hard seltzer, so you'll have 12 joyous days filled with hard seltzer. Give Them Beer is also selling the Wine Advent Calendar for $169 and the Beer Advent Calendar for $79, which look equally as festive.

Whichever advent calendar you decide to purchase, you really can't go wrong. After all, there's no better way to welcome Christmas than with booze and holiday cheer.