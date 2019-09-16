It may only be September, but it's never too early to start preparing for the holidays. There are so many traditions to get excited about, from decorating the Christmas tree to hanging up stockings. The anticipation leading up to the magic of Christmas Day might feel frustratingly long, but advent calendars are the surest way to help you get through the wait. Especially if it's an advent calendar filled with wine. This wine advent calendar for 2019 will give you a boozy head start on the holidays.

The 2019 Wine Advent Calendar is being sold on GiveThemBeer.com for $169 and an additional $15 for ground shipping. It stays true to the advent calendar tradition, featuring 12 secret windows with half bottles of wine or a split of champaign hidden behind the secret door. Each door has a 375-milliliter half bottle of wine, a mix of reds, whites and sparkling wines from popular vineyards around the world (Coppola, Meomi, Mumm, Ruffino, Kendall Jackson, and Stemarri are just a few of the big name wineries included in the curated selection). There are also also 187-milliliter splits of champagne if you prefer bubbly. If you're interested, you'll want to order your Wine Advent Calendar ASAP, because supplies are limited. As the site explicitly states, "Once they are gone, they are gone for a year." They'll ship the week of Nov. 18 — potentially even earlier — just in time to start counting down the days 'til Christmas.

Remember that even though you're purchasing it online, you still need to be 21 years of age or older to buy the Wine Advent Calendar, and they'll require an adult signature upon delivery. According to the website's FAQ, the company cannot ship to Arkansa, Alabama, Hawaii, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Utah, due to state alcohol laws.

The Wine Advent Calendar is the perfect gift to give to someone (or yourself) this holiday season! You'll be able to customize the calendar during checkout with a personal message, which will be placed with the Wine Advent Calendar. Based on product reviews from customers last year who bought the gift, the Wine Advent Calendar was well received. One buyer wrote, "We loved the Wine Advent Calendar. I wasn't sure what to expect from a "beer" company, but the product exceeded expectations in quality and the diversity of wines. My husband and I looked forward to checking the box for the wine selection of the day."

There are other boozy advent calendars on the market this holiday season, so you'll have many options to choose from. Pick out the one that speaks most to you and your beverage preferences. Pip Stop's Superstar Sparkling Advent Calendar, for example, has 24 different types of white and rose sparkling wine bottles. At £125, which is around $155, the product is only available in the UK but thankfully ships overseas. Since Pip Stop's Superstar Sparkling Advent Calendar includes prosecco, cava, and champagne, you'll want to weigh in on whether or not you're more of a drinker of bubbly or wines. The decision is tough, but just remember that soon, you'll be enjoying the beverage of your choice and kicking off the countdown to Christmas. You may not have thought September was advent calendar season, but, hey, who even needs fall when you've got so much vino awaiting you in December?