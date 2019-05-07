The Romantic Nickname You Love, Based On Your Zodiac

When it comes to showing affection for your sweetheart, you probably have a lot of options at your disposal. Yeah, when you were single, before you met this special someone, you might have been one to groan or gag at the sight of a couple calling each other by pet names. But now? You and bae literally do it all the time and it just feels right. TBH, people can have very specific boundaries when it comes to being called a nickname in an affectionate way. The romantic nickname you love could actually be related to your sign, because everyone's got a different preference for how they're shown affection.

Romantic nicknames or pet names are not always for everyone — the way that they're executed can be important, too. For instance, Iman, 24, says, "I like pet names! I like to call everyone by a pet name, but I think they can also be cringe-y," Sometimes it can be helpful to consider how what you're saying comes across, and whether or not it has the potential to sound sweet and romantic or — how do I say this? — pretty corny.

If you're interested in calling your bae by a romantic nickname, consider trying one out that might work well with their zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21—April 19) — Babe Giphy Aries are equal-parts loving and independent. They want to be shown adoration and affection, but don't want it to cramp their style or boss AF image. This sign likes to hear the nickname "'babe," because it signifies an appreciation, a compliment, and isn't sentimental enough to make them roll their eyes dramatically. Loving an Aries is all about giving them space to be themselves and showing them enough affection that they feel seen and cared for.

Taurus (April 20 — May 19) — Bae Giphy Taureans are just so glam and ready to be adored. They are going to appreciate the nickname Bae because it's in style (something Taureans care deeply about), as well as affectionate. They particularly love if you call them bae to other people, because it shows you care and are devoted to them in a subtle way. Add this to your next Insta post about them and see how many heart-eye emojis they send in response.

Gemini (May 20 —June 21) – Insert: Full Name Giphy Alright, hear me out on this one. Geminis are wild cards and don't feel super grounded all of the time. As a result, their fave romantic nickname is most likely going to be their full name. Saying it in a sentence that doesn't call for their full name can make a Gemini's heart flutter because they feel super seen and special. It might them feel like you find them to be special enough that their entire name is important to you, and therefore, they are important to you.

Cancer (Jun 21 — July 22) — My Love Giphy Cancers are hopeless romantics through and through. If you want to basically make your Cancer partner faint, send a text with "My Love" at the end and see what happens. Cancers might have a bit of a hard outer shell (like the crab symbol that represents their sign), but it's mainly because their insides consist of just complete emotional mush.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22) — Nothing. No Nicknames, Please! Giphy Leos pride their individuality and effortless charm. They are also weird about vulnerability. As a result, Leos don't really want a nickname and prefer to be shown affection in other ways. Something about a nickname for a Leo can make them feel unoriginal, so it's probably best not to use a nickname for them, unless they ask you to.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) — Sweetheart Giphy Virgos are powerhouses, TBH. They're very hard working and love to serve others in ways that can really help them. As a result, they can feel a bit walked on sometimes. A way to make a Virgo's heart melt is by calling them a sweetheart. This is because this phrase really exemplifies a Virgo's true intentions of caring for others and doing acts of service.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22) Bb. Giphy Libras are busy bees. They love to socialize, glam it up, and just generally love to be the belle of the ball. They want to be the apple of your eye and the center of attention. They don't need to get super deep all the time, so "Bb" offers affection and coolness that draws them in. By choosing this nickname for a Libra, you can express affection, appreciation, and adoration for them without getting too vulnerable, which is ideal for a Libra.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) – Daddy Giphy What can I say, Scorpios are an enigma. They like to be in charge, and they want to know that you look up to them. This nickname is maybe one of the most controversial of all romantic nicknames, but I've never dated a Scorpio that didn't enjoy being called this so... It stands to be disproven.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) Honey / Hun Giphy Sagittarians are pretty traditional when it comes to romance. They're either all in or hitting the road. So, when you're dating a Sag, it's honestly fair game to call them anything that shows affection. They probably would most like something that is cute and kind of old school like "honey." They love to play house. So, the next time you go over to their house try saying, "Honey, I'm home!" and watch them melt.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19) — Something Unique Giphy Capricorns mean business... most of the time. However, if they're really smitten with someone, they can bend their own rigidly defined rules. So, if you occupy a special place in a Capricorns heart, feel free to get as corny and creative as you'd like. They would likely only prefer you call them this in secret though, so keep that in mind.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18) — An Inside Joke Giphy Aquarians are low-key goofballs. They tend to joke around a lot, and so something as silly as "Cowboy" or "Partner," could be a romantic nickname to them. This is because being able to have fun and be carefree is important to this sign. Having a semi-humorous nickname could really lighten any mood and show them that you're down for whatever.