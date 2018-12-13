Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Malibu home was one of many houses to be lost in the recent wildfires in California, but thanks to Hemsworth, all of their litany of animals made it to safety, according to Cyrus. In a recent interview with Howard Stern, the singer revealed the nickname she gave her man following the fires, and Miley Cyrus' nickname for Liam Hemsworth is so loving. And no, it's not "fiancé."

Seven dogs, two large horses, two mini horses, two pigs, and three cats. Those are all of the animals Hemsworth got out of his and Cyrus' house when it came time to evacuate. First of hell, how the hell does anyone take care of 16 pets on a daily basis?! Second, how the hell did he save all of those animals by himself?!

"So actually, Liam, I’ve never loved him more for this," Cyrus said to Stern in the interview.

"This is your boyfriend? Fiancé?" Stern asked.

"Yeah, kind of-ish," Cyrus answered, neither confirming nor denying that they're getting married. Then, revealing the new nickname she's given Hemsworth, Cyrus said, "My partner, I call him my survival partner now." Liam Hemsworth: actor, dad to 16 animals, Miley Cyrus' survival partner.

"He thinks it's not romantic, but I learned that it is! That is why you pair up with someone, for survival," Cyrus added, "and he was so incredible. He got all the animals out in his truck. He put two pigs in crates, which, I can tell you, is so hard."

The Howard Stern Show on YouTube

Apparently, the only way Hemsworth could get the pigs off of their Malibu property was to spray them in the butt with a powerful hose and coax them into the crates that way.

Cyrus said she wasn't in Malibu when all of this happened, so Hemsworth had to evacuate the animals and grab their most valuable belongings solo. She said he was able to grab his laptop and his camera, which contained a lot of their photos. The most heartbreaking thing Cyrus said she lost in the fire was her songbook where she wrote down every song she's written by hand. The lyrics for "Malibu," the song about their home that burned down, were in that book.

Despite the things they lost, Cyrus is grateful that Hemsworth and the animals were OK. And still being Miley, she has the most positive attitude about the entire thing.

"He got a lot of action for saving the animals," she quipped to Stern. "Yeah, he got a lot of action. We had to make sure he knew I was very, very grateful."

Cyrus revealed in a series of tweets on Nov. 12 that her and Hemsworth's home was lost in the California wildfires.

"Completely devestated by the fires affecting my community," the "Nothing Breaks Like A Heart" singer tweeted. "I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now."

Her tweets continued,

My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff’s department! If you are interested in getting involved see next tweet.... Donate $ , Time , Supplies. I love you more than ever, Miley.

Cyrus and Hemsworth's Malibu house has a heartwarming story behind how they came to live there, so it's super sad to know that it was lost in the fires, but I'm sure the two will find a new home for their 16 animals soon.