Riverdale is mostly known for its masked murderers and steamy hook-ups, but every so often, it totally blindsides you with real, relatable human emotions that leave you ugly-crying in front of your screen. And from the looks of the Riverdale Season 4, Episode 8 promo, one of those poignant moments is coming soon. Get the tissues ready, because more than one fan-favorite character is about to go emo.

Warning: Spoilers for Riverdale Season 4, Episode 7 follow. Save for the season opener, which was a total sob-fest that honored the late Luke Perry and his character Fred Andrews, Season 4 has been pretty light on the heavy stuff — but that seems to be changing now. Since Episode 7 was a Thanksgiving episode, family was top-of-mind for Archie, and at the end of the festivities, he made a touching tribute to Fred, reminding fans their favorite redhead is still coping with the recent loss of his dad. Now, it appears the Dec. 4 episode will dig more into Archie's grief, and the effects are probably going to be heartbreaking.

But it's not just Archie who has painful moments in the promo. There's a brief clip of Betty saying she's "exploding," and then the video cuts to Cheryl straight-up sobbing and asking, "What's wrong with me?"

Check out the promo and synopsis for the episode, titled, "In Treatment," here:

As residents across Riverdale begin receiving more mysterious videotapes on their doorsteps, the seniors of Riverdale High eagerly await their college decision letters. Concerned that the stress may be getting to them, Mrs. Burble (guest star Gina Torres), the school’s guidance counselor, meets with Betty (Lili Reinhart), Archie (KJ Apa), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) to discuss what’s plaguing them.

While it seems things are going to get pretty dark for the Riverdale teens, these meeting with Burble might actually be really good for them. Mental health isn't exactly prioritized in this show, and these characters have all suffered pretty unspeakable traumas. These sessions with their guidance counselor could allow Archie, Betty, and the gang to unburden themselves a bit... let's just hope they're not being videotaped while they happen.

Riverdale continues on at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 4, on The CW.