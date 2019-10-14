The 'Riverdale' Season 4 Episode 2 Promo Kicks Off Archie's Senior Year

It is finally time to go back to school... and it's been a seriously long time coming for the kids of Riverdale. Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead have not really been focused on their studies at all over the past couple of seasons, but apparently, Season 4 will reposition the Core Four within the education system for senior year. The Riverdale Season 4 Episode 2 promo gives fans their first peek at the new senior class, but true to form, the new year also brings a ton of new drama.

Although the Wednesday, Oct. 16, episode of Riverdale will technically be the second episode of Season 4, it will actually serve as the premiere in terms of the new season's plot. That's because the Oct. 9 season premiere, "In Memoriam," was a self-contained standalone episode in tribute to Luke Perry. Instead of picking up the pieces from the Season 3 finale and introducing the new Season 4 story, the premiere delivered a total change in tone as Archie and his friends mourned the death of Fred Andrews. With the heartbreaking episode behind them, Episode 2 will serve as the de facto premiere in terms of the ongoing story.

In the newly released promo teaser for the new episode, which is fittingly titled "Fast Times at Riverdale High," Veronica pumps Archie, Betty, and Jughead up for their first day of senior year. Fans then see flashes of Cheryl Blossom waltzing through the halls in classic HBIC mode and what looks to be a musical number as Veronica dances with Cheryl and Toni. Then, tempers flare as Reggie and Archie's new bestie Mad Dog gets into a fight, and a shocked Kevin witnesses someone bashing a windshield with a bat. Welcome back to all the mysterious drama, Riverdale fans!

Riverdale on YouTube

The brief teaser only gives fans a small taste of what the new Season 4 episodes has in store, but thankfully, the CW's synopsis for "Fast Times at Riverdale High" provides even more detail. As shown in the trailer, the synopsis confirms Archie will be bringing Mad Dog into the Riverdale High fold and encouraging him to join the football team. And that ominous Kevin scene will likely be the result of the former Farmie doing some investigative work for the school newspaper Blue & Gold as a means to try to make amends with Betty.

What the trailer did not show is Riverdale High's new principal Mr. Honey, who will have a serious clash with Cheryl. Nor did viewers see Jughead get enlisted into a fancy new prep school, which will serve as his major arc throughout the start of this season.

Check out the synopsis for yourself below:

FIRST DAY OF SENIOR YEAR — Archie encourages Mad Dog to attend Riverdale High and join the football team. Jughead meets Mr. Chipping, who offers him a spot at an elite school called Stonewall Prep. Veronica is conflicted when information about her involvement in Hiram’s arrest leaks to the public. Kevin applies for a spot on the Blue & Gold to make amends with Betty. And Cheryl goes head to head with Mr. Honey, the school’s new principal.

Head back to school with the Riverdale crew when the new episode airs on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.